Render Recognized in the 2024 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Cloud Application Platforms

Report highlights fast-growing cloud platform’s innovation and deep understanding of cloud user needs

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#CloudApplicationPlatform—Render, the leading modern cloud application platform, today announced it has been recognized in the 2024 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Cloud Application Platforms. As the Gartner report states 1, “Cloud application platforms remove infrastructure management complexity, support dynamic scaling and enable product teams to deliver faster customer value.”





“Our Cloud Application Platform doesn’t just make it easy for companies to get started, but also empowers them to scale indefinitely on Render without needing to wrangle the complexity of cloud hyperscalers,” said Anurag Goel, Render Founder and CEO. “As a result, companies can maintain high shipping velocity, reduce total cost of ownership, and stay nimble and competitive from their first user to their billionth.”

Render is specifically designed to allow product and business-minded development teams at companies ranging from early-stage startups to fast-scaling industry leaders to bring ambitious products to market and scale them quickly. Its general purpose, flexible, extensible platform lets teams scale while ensuring best-in-class reliability and security, streamlining cloud development by removing friction and overhead. It is the modern platform for a wide range of use cases, including resource-intensive AI applications requiring automation of complex configurations.

In addition, developers can use Render to deploy applications in multiple ways and utilize different types of fully-managed, enterprise-grade data stores like PostgreSQL and Redis. This comprehensive approach enables teams to maintain fine-grained control over their cloud infrastructure while benefiting from Render’s automation and consistency, ultimately enhancing productivity and simplifying cloud application management.

Render’s Blueprints Infrastructure-as-Code solution is a powerful tool for streamlining cloud application development and deployment. Acting as a single source of truth, Blueprints allow developers to configure interconnected services, databases, and environment groups in a single YAML-based file. Its standout feature is the ability to automatically redeploy affected services whenever configuration changes occur, significantly reducing manual effort and ensuring consistency across the infrastructure.

About Render

Render is the leading modern cloud for application development teams that want to focus on bringing ideas to market faster. Render customers can quickly build and scale applications and websites on the industry’s most advanced developer platform with a global CDN, DDoS protection, preview environments, private networking, and auto deploys from Git. The company won the 2019 TechCrunch Startup Battlefield and is privately held by world-leading venture firms, including Bessemer Venture Partners, Addition, and General Catalyst.

