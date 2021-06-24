Render Partners With Wessex Internet to Accelerate Gigabit Connections Across Rural Communities in the UK

DENVER–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#broadband–UK telecommunications company Wessex Internet has partnered with construction technology leader Render Networks to accelerate the regional deployment of its fibre network over the next decade.

It comes amid a broader push across the UK to accelerate gigabit broadband and future-proof upwards of 85% of households nationally by 2025.

Wessex Internet’s fibre network spans the countryside of Dorset, South Wiltshire, South Somerset, and parts of Hampshire. When added to its network of over 150 wireless masts the company can provide a superfast connection to tens of thousands of homes and businesses in the south west of the UK.

Render’s deployment technology removes the complexity of network rollouts with real-time, geospatial data flows and the delivery of daily optimised tasks to Wessex Internet’s construction teams. These unique capabilities streamline the end-to-end construction process, with potential to deliver schedule and cost efficiencies of up to 50%.

Hector Gibson Fleming, CEO of Wessex Internet said: “Access to a gigabit capable connection is becoming increasingly vital, but often rural communities are the last to benefit from new technologies and infrastructure. One of the biggest challenges is organising and accurately recording the vast amount of work our teams undertake across a dispersed rural geography. We’re delighted to partner with Render to help us accelerate progress and drive efficiencies across our network construction processes.”

“This is an exciting partnership for Render. We’re eager to bring the same innovation that’s enabling future-proof connectivity in Australia and the United States to the UK at a time when all communities across the country need it most. We are thrilled to be part of the solution,” Sam Pratt, CEO at Render Networks added.

About Render Networks

Render has a successful history of streamlining large-scale network construction in Australia and the United States. Render’s network construction platform converts a complex network design directly into a digital scope, sequenced to optimal delivery, resulting in cost and time efficiencies of up to 50%. Real-time, geospatial data provides a single, integrated view of progress to all stakeholders, improving project data visibility and control across network rollouts. https://rendernetworks.com/

About Wessex Internet

Wessex Internet believes rural communities deserve better internet today. A local and independent internet service provider, Wessex Internet is building full fibre networks to provide ultrafast broadband to rural homes and businesses. Its extensive full fibre network spans the countryside from near Warminster in Wiltshire to Lulworth on the Jurassic Coast. Wessex Internet is proud to offer its customers broadband the way it should be – fast, reliable and affordable. www.wessexinternet.com

