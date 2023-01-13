Render Appoints Telco Executive Omar Ramadan to Scale Global Customer Operations and Delivery

DENVER–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Builder–Global leader in geospatial network construction management technology, Render Networks, has bolstered its executive leadership with the addition of Omar Ramadan as Vice President – Customer Operations. Ramadan brings more than 20 years of customer service leadership experience and joins at an opportune moment for Render’s global network operator and builder customers as the industry prepares to deliver world-class connectivity to millions more homes and businesses in 2023.





To support Render’s significant customer growth across US, UK, and global markets, Ramadan will scale Render’s Customer Operations team and capability, and build on Render’s reputation of delivering market-leading project outcomes and customer value. The role will focus on maturing delivery processes and programs to measure and optimize customer experience and satisfaction in line with the rapid adoption of end-to-end digital construction, operations and maintenance approaches.

“Omar will spearhead our customer operations expansion to deliver market-leading customer value for our operator and builder customers and partners at a time when our team and platform continue to scale and drive digital construction adoption and innovation,” said Render’s CEO, Sam Pratt. “Omar is an exceptional industry leader. I am excited for our team and customers to benefit from decades of telecommunications leadership expertise, and for all of us to learn from Omar’s experience building world-class customer organizations from the ground to post-IPO.”

Ramadan joins Render Networks with more than 20 years of experience leading Customer Success and Operations organizations at Calix and Advanced Fibre Communications, and supporting communication service providers across the broadband access industry. His tenure included periods of hypergrowth, requiring the organizations to scale and implement significant changes to processes, technology, and people.

“I am thrilled to join the executive team at this time of the company’s evolution and expansion,” said Ramadan. “Render has developed a market-leading solution that significantly optimizes the construction of FTTx networks. Having spent the bulk of my career working on the broadband equipment side of the house, I recognize the critical need for improvements in building and maintaining broadband network infrastructure. And that’s exactly what Render offers its customers.”

About Render Networks

Founded in 2013 with a mission to build networks better and connect communities, Render has a successful history of streamlining network construction for network operators and their delivery partners. Render’s end-to-end, GIS-based construction and maintenance platform automates work scope creation, ensures resources are highly productive, and provides unmatched real-time visibility, efficiency, and flexibility for office and field teams. By removing paper-based processes, Render’s global customers consistently achieve 20% time and cost efficiencies across their telco infrastructure rollouts.

For more information, visit www.rendernetworks.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

