Remote Announces Exponential Growth in 2021 Following Investment Last Year

Company uses its $35M Series A funding to expand Remote availability across the globe, grow its team, and rapidly innovate to release new products and features

LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Remote, the HR technology platform for international payroll, benefits and compliance, has announced exponential growth since its $35 million Series A funding in November 2020, including substantial increases across customers, employees, country availability and new product offerings. These advancements deliver on Remote’s vision to make it easier for businesses to hire international employees and contractors from anywhere in the world.

In the last six months, Remote has directed its funding towards reaching a number of key milestones. The company has:

Increased its customer base sixfold since November, with aggressive month-over-month growth.

Increased availability by over 100% to 40 countries today. New markets include Germany, Belgium, Hong Kong, Brazil, Argentina and Singapore, with a goal to be available in 80 countries by the end of 2021.

Expanded its technology customer base and added new customers across consumer packaged goods, retail and several major industries, enabling thousands of companies to now hire the best talent regardless of where they are located.

Internally, the Remote team has nearly tripled since the end of last year, with notable hires including Nadia Vatalidis, Head of People, James Ramsay and Jeremy Watson in product leadership roles, and team members across engineering, operations, HR, finance, marketing and sales. The team is spread across 40 countries and six continents – with marked growth in the UK and US.

Job van der Voort, CEO and Co-Founder at Remote, said: “Our Series A funding has enabled us to accelerate our mission to democratise opportunity around the world. Not only have we significantly expanded the team and introduced several new product features, we are outpacing our own aggressive growth targets by bringing the Remote platform to even more markets, much faster than we ever anticipated. I attribute our success to the Remote values of kindness, ownership, transparency and excellence that empower everything we do. It’s fantastic to see them manifest in the way we’re building the Remote business”.

Operating by its core values, Remote was recently recognised by Inc. Magazine in their annual list of the Best Workplaces for 2021. The company was part of a select group of honorees due to Remote’s commitment to prioritising people and culture, its ongoing advocacy for a more inclusive, people-first future of work, and its extraordinary support offered to employees during a turbulent year.

Rapid cycle innovation to help business quickly expand into new markets

The Remote platform continues to expand with new products and features that meet the dynamic requirements of businesses worldwide. The platform includes:

Employer of Record (EOR) Service that manages the end-to-end global employment process, including onboarding, international payroll, benefits, taxes, stock options, and compliance. Businesses can pay employees in their local currency, without having to worry about exchange rates or manual currency conversions, and use localised employment contracts for built-in compliance with local laws. Remote IP Guard gives clients the strongest protections in the industry, reducing their risk and IP exposure. This year, the EOR service has been expanded to more countries than ever before, starting at $299.

Contractor Management enables businesses to legally and compliantly onboard, pay and manage contractors anywhere in the world. It provides the ability to automatically pay contractors in their local currency, supplies compliant contract templates tailored to local labor laws, and provides built-in intellectual property and invention rights.

The only company with a 100% vertically integrated stack

Remote owns legal entities in all covered countries for faster service with no third party delays, legal and HR experts in each country, ironclad intellectual property (IP) protection, and transparent pricing.

The company also offers special pricing via its Remote for Startups and Remote for Social Purpose Organisations (SPOs) initiatives to equip these organizations with the tools necessary to onboard, pay and manage their global teams in compliance with local laws at an accessible price point.

Remote is the world’s first self-serve platform for global payroll, tax, benefits and compliance. Remote enables companies to employ anyone anywhere in the world in minutes through the Remote platform. Founded in 2019 by Job van der Voort (former VP of Product at GitLab) and Marcelo Lebre (former VP of Engineering at Unbabel), Remote is a fully distributed company with employees based in several different countries.

For more information, visit www.remote.com

