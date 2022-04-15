Remitly to Report First Quarter 2022 Financial Results on Thursday, May 5, 2022

SEATTLE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Remitly Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: RELY) (“Remitly”), a leading digital financial services provider for immigrants and their families, today announced that it will report first quarter 2022 financial results after the market close on Thursday, May 5, 2022. Management will host a conference call and live webcast to present the Company’s financial results and answer questions from the financial analyst community at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time / 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time that same evening. Conference call and webcast information can be found below.

Remitly First Quarter 2022 Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast Information:



When: Thursday, May 5th, 2022



Time: 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time / 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time



Toll Free Dial-in: (888) 708-0715, Conference ID: 9494712



Live Webcast and Replay: A live webcast and replay of the call will be accessible from the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at https://ir.remitly.com/.

About Remitly



Remitly is a leading digital financial services provider for immigrants and their families in over 150 countries around the world. Remitly helps immigrants send money home in a safe, reliable and transparent manner. Its digitally-native, cross-border remittance app eliminates the long wait times, complexities and fees typical of traditional remittance processes. Building on its strong foundation, Remitly is expanding its suite of products to further its mission and transform financial services for immigrants all around the world. Founded in 2011, Remitly is headquartered in Seattle and has seven global offices, including London, Kraków, Manila and Managua. For more information, visit Remitly.com.

Contacts

Investor Relations:





Stephen Shulstein



Vice President of Investor Relations



stephens@remitly.com

Media:





Danielle Vincent



remitly@inkhouse.com