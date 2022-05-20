Home Business Wire Remitly to Present at the J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications...
Business Wire

Remitly to Present at the J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference

di Business Wire

SEATTLE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Remitly Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: RELY) (“Remitly”), a leading digital financial services provider for immigrants and their families, today announced that its management team will present at the J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference.

Date:

     

Tuesday, May 24, 2022

Time:

     

1:50pm Pacific Time / 4:50pm Eastern Time

The presentation will be webcast live from Remitly’s investor relations website at https://ir.remitly.com/. A replay of the event will be available on the investor relations website following the presentation.

About Remitly

Remitly is a leading digital financial services provider for immigrants and their families in over 160 countries around the world. Remitly helps immigrants send money home in a safe, reliable and transparent manner. Its digitally-native, cross-border remittance app eliminates the long wait times, complexities and fees typical of traditional remittance processes. Building on its strong foundation, Remitly is expanding its suite of products to further its mission and transform financial services for immigrants all around the world. Founded in 2011, Remitly is headquartered in Seattle and has seven global offices, including London, Cork, Singapore, Manila and Managua.

Contacts

Investor Relations:
Stephen Shulstein

Vice President of Investor Relations

stephens@remitly.com

Media:
Adam Cormier

adamc@remitly.com

Articoli correlati

Airgain® to Present at the H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference on May 24, 2022

Business Wire Business Wire -
SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ: AIRG), a leading provider of advanced wireless connectivity solutions and technologies used to enable...
Continua a leggere

ScanSource Releases 2021 Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Report

Business Wire Business Wire -
GREENVILLE, S.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ScanSource, Inc. (Nasdaq: SCSC), a leading hybrid distributor connecting devices to the cloud, today announced the release...
Continua a leggere

BAE Systems’ New CV90 Combat Support Vehicles Delivered to Norway

Business Wire Business Wire -
LEVANGER, Norway--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The first CV90 combat support vehicles were delivered to the Norwegian Armed Forces during a ceremony hosted...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

Airgain® to Present at the H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference on May 24, 2022

Business Wire