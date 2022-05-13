Remitly to Present at the Barclays 2022 Emerging Payments & Fintech Forum

SEATTLE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Remitly Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: RELY) (“Remitly”), a leading digital financial services provider for immigrants and their families, today announced that its management team will present at the Barclays 2022 Emerging Payments & Fintech Forum.

Date: Tuesday, May 17, 2022 Time: 12:20pm Pacific Time / 3:20pm Eastern Time

The presentation will be webcast live from Remitly’s investor relations website at https://ir.remitly.com/. A replay of the event will be available on the investor relations website following the presentation.

Remitly is a leading digital financial services provider for immigrants and their families in over 160 countries around the world. Remitly helps immigrants send money home in a safe, reliable and transparent manner. Its digitally-native, cross-border remittance app eliminates the long wait times, complexities and fees typical of traditional remittance processes. Building on its strong foundation, Remitly is expanding its suite of products to further its mission and transform financial services for immigrants all around the world. Founded in 2011, Remitly is headquartered in Seattle and has seven global offices, including London, Cork, Singapore, Manila and Managua.

