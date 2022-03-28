REMINDER: OLB Group Inc. to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Results Today, March 28, 2022, at 4:15 p.m. Eastern Time

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The OLB Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: OLB) (“OLB”, the “Company”), an emerging FinTech company leveraging proprietary omnicommerce and blockchain technology to build customized payment solutions, will release financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2021 after market close on Monday March 28, 2022.

Management will host a conference and video call today at 4:15 p.m. Eastern time to discuss OLB’s financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2021, provide a corporate update, and conclude with a Q&A from questions submitted to OLB Investor Relations at investorrelations@OLB.com by shareholders and interested investors. Management will also address questions on:

Impact of the acquisition of a merchant portfolio of CBD-related and other merchants.

Update on DMint, the Company’s Cryptocurrency Business Segment relating to Bitcon mining and an initial deployment of Asics mining computers and build out of location in Bradford, PA.

Acquisition of Crowd Ignition with the intention of expanding of the Company’s crowd funding product offerings.

To participate in the earnings call, please use the following information:

Participant Dial-in Information (pre-registration required):

To pre-register for this call, please go to the following link:



https://www.incommglobalevents.com/registration/q4inc/10494/the-olb-group-2021-year-end-earnings-call/

You will receive your access details via email.

Use this link to access the audience view of the webcast: https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/3726139/490F8F61C33E3D51F764A86485B84A29

Telephone Replay:



A recording of the call will be available until Monday, 4th April 2022



UK (Local): 0204 525 0658



US (Local): 1 929 458 6194



US Toll Free: 1 866 813 9403



Canada: 1 226 828 7578



All other locations: +44 204 525 0658



Access Code: 413062

Future OLB Press Releases and Updates

Interested investors or shareholders can be notified of future Press Releases and Industry Updates by e-mailing investorrelations@OLB.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

All statements from The OLB Group, Inc. in this news release that are not based on historical fact are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and the provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements concerning the impact of COVID-19 on our operations and financial condition, our ability to implement our proprietary merchant boarding and CRM system and to roll out our Omni Commerce and SecurePay applications, including payment methods, to our current merchants and the integration of our secure payment gateway with our crowdfunding platform, our ability to successfully launch a cryptocurrency mining operation and our ability to earn revenue from the new operations. While the Company’s management has based any forward-looking statements contained herein on its current expectations, the information on which such expectations were based may change. These forward-looking statements rely on a number of assumptions concerning future events and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are outside of our control, that could cause actual results to materially differ from such statements. Such risks, uncertainties, and other factors include statements regarding the expected revenue and income for operations to be generated by The OLB Group, Inc. For other factors that may cause our actual results to differ from those that are expected, see the information under the caption “Risk Factors” in the Company’s most recent Form 10-K and 10-Q filings, and amendments thereto, as well as other public filings with the SEC since such date. The Company operates in a rapidly changing and competitive environment, and new risks may arise. Accordingly, investors should not place any reliance on forward-looking statements as a prediction of actual results. The Company disclaims any intention to, and undertakes no obligation to, update or revise any forward-looking statement.

About The OLB Group, Inc.

The OLB Group, Inc. is a payment facilitator and commerce service provider that delivers cloud-based merchant services for web-based and brick-and-mortar organizations. OLB provides a seamless, end-to-end digital commerce solution that includes site creation, hosting, transaction processing and payment gateway, order fulfillment, customer service, outbound marketing, sales reporting, and fundraising. With services from private label shopping sites designed to maintain the unique look or feel of the merchant website, to order fulfillment and customer service, OLB remains invisible to the user and promotes the merchant’s brand with market-leading technology and solutions. For more information about solutions, services, or to find a reseller, please visit www.olb.com. Investor information is available at www.olb.com/investors-data.

Contacts

The OLB Group – Investor Relations



Rick Lutz



InvestorRelations@olb.com

(212) 278-0900 EXT: 333