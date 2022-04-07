Relyance AI to Demonstrate Critical New Modules for its Machine Learning Powered Privacy Platform at the IAPP Global Privacy Summit

New Modules for Data Subject Request (DSR) Management and Data Protection Assessments Expand the Power of the Relyance AI Platform

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Relyance AI, the leading provider of AI-powered privacy, data governance, and compliance solutions, today announced it will showcase its groundbreaking platform and new software products at the upcoming IAPP Global Privacy Summit. Relyance enables enterprises to manage their privacy, data governance, and compliance operations seamlessly on a single, intuitive platform. The company, backed by Unusual Ventures and Menlo Ventures, also announced it has become a Diamond Corporate Member of the International Association of Privacy Professionals (IAPP), the largest and most comprehensive global information privacy community and resource center.

Relyance AI will demonstrate its platform on April 11-13, 2022 in Washington, DC at the IAPP Global Privacy Summit, Booth #419. The demonstration will include previews for two major new software products, including its innovative Data Subject Request (DSR) Management and Data Protection Assessments Modules.

“As a former data protection attorney and practitioner, I experienced firsthand the lack of data protection tooling which makes complying with privacy and legal requirements so challenging,” said Leila Golchehreh, co-founder and co-CEO of Relyance AI. “Relyance AI’s unique platform and intelligent infrastructure, code, contract, and vendor integrations set new standards in time-to-value and automation. For the first time, Relyance is enabling data protection practitioners to do their jobs faster and easier with full data flow observability and trust, not forms and guesswork. We are proud to showcase our technology at the Global Privacy Summit this year and join the IAPP as a Diamond Member to further demonstrate our commitment to the privacy community.”

“For the first time in the industry, the Relyance AI platform enables organizations to match the speed of privacy and compliance operations to the speed of engineering, devops, and business operations globally,” said Abhi Sharma, co-founder and co-CEO of Relyance AI. “By shifting left into the SDLC process, Relyance AI updates your privacy program and detects risks before they become issues in production, significantly helping our customers not only with data mapping but also intelligent insights by continuously comparing the operational reality of data flows to privacy requirements.”

Built by domain experts, Relyance AI is the only enterprise data protection platform that offers privacy at the code level – without the intrusion of too much access to underlying data. Through advanced machine learning technology, deep instrumentation, and the highest level of automation, customers can map their data in five hours, an effort that formerly took five months.

“The privacy field is growing rapidly, and the environment gains complexity every day. Because of this, there is a demand that companies demonstrate a commitment to privacy and safeguarding data,” said J. Trevor Hughes, IAPP’s president and CEO. “A Diamond Corporate membership signals to the world an organization’s commitment to privacy, and their dedication to privacy education and the resources needed to manage data protection risks and challenges.”

About Relyance AI

Relyance AI provides a complete privacy, data governance, and compliance solution for entire organizations to collaborate on data protection and compliance seamlessly on a single, intuitive platform. Using machine learning, Relyance AI learns an organization’s contractual requirements and actual data processing at the code level, and then provides the visibility and insight needed to take action on critical privacy issues in real-time. The company counts iconic customers like Dialpad, Patreon, Samsara, ThriveTRM, True, the Allen Institute for Artificial Intelligence, Lively, Zwift, and others. For more information, visit relyance.ai.

