Reltio Positioned as a ‘Challenger’ in 2021 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Master Data Management

REDWOOD CITY, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#business360—Reltio, the first cloud-native, software-as-a-service (SaaS) data platform that accelerates data value for businesses, today announced that it has been positioned as a ‘Challenger’ in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Master Data Management for its Reltio Connected Data Platform offering. The evaluation was based on specific criteria that analyzed the company’s overall completeness of vision and ability to execute.

This news comes on the heels of Reltio undergoing a year of significant recognition and growth, most recently being named a leader in “The Forrester Wave™: Master Data Management, Q4 2021” report by Forrester Research, Inc. Furthermore, according to third-party research, Reltio is growing 15 times faster than the overall category. Additionally, in November, Reltio announced $120 million in funding, boosting the companies’ overall valuation to approximately $1.7B.

“Master data management as an industry has been around for a long time, and many of the legacy vendors in the space have existed for nearly two decades,” said Manish Sood, Founder and CTO of Reltio. “What we are hearing from prospective customers is that they are looking for a modern, simplified solution — with broader capabilities beyond master data management — that can be up and running faster, can deliver faster time-to-value, and can grow alongside them in this ever-changing digital environment.”

“I saw the challenges of legacy data management systems that could not keep up with today’s way of doing business. Every day, companies are seeking new and innovative ways to drive the acceleration of the value of their data. They face increasingly complex data situations to drive the outcomes they want, and they are looking for a solution that delivers that now, not three years down the line in an implementation,” added Sood. “I founded Reltio in 2011 to introduce a modern way of managing data and accelerating value, and we launched the industry’s first cloud-native SaaS platform. Since that time, we have built upon our innovation, and have seen rapid growth while consistently strengthening our position in the market.”

Sood concludes, “In today’s modern era, the data challenge keeps growing at an unprecedented rate. As a company, we’re accelerating our growth to meet this challenge. With our latest $120 million in funding, we are investing to scale our business, drive more innovation, and offer game-changing technology to more customers, in more places across the globe.”

About Reltio

At Reltio, we believe data should fuel companies’ success, not hold them back. Our first-of-its-kind, cloud-native platform unifies multi-source, siloed data into a single source of trusted information for any data domain. Agile enough to fit any company’s needs, it can flex at will – for accelerated data value creation, and ongoing effectiveness. It’s also fully compliant and secure, so data can be acted upon with confidence. Our diverse set of customers — from start-ups to large enterprises in more than 140 countries spanning multiple industries — rely on our award-winning platform to fuel their success. To learn more about Reltio, visit www.reltio.com.

