<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Home Business Wire Relm Insurance Announces Strategic Partnership With CyberCube
Business Wire

Relm Insurance Announces Strategic Partnership With CyberCube

di Business Wire

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Relm Insurance Ltd. (Relm), a market-leading specialty insurance carrier serving emerging industries, has inked a strategic partnership with renowned cyber risk analytics firm CyberCube to bolster its cyber underwriting business with advanced analytics, artificial intelligence and advanced risk modeling and assessment capabilities.

Launched in 2019 as the first commercial insurer licensed under the Bermuda Monetary Authority’s “Innovative Insurer General Business” (Class IIGB) regulatory framework, Relm partners with a global distribution network of brokers to develop insurance solutions for businesses and institutions operating at the forefront of emerging industries, with a focus on digital assets/Web3.0, cannabis and psychedelics.

Relm will leverage CyberCube’s sophisticated technology platforms, including Account Manager and Portfolio Manager, to enhance underwriting decision-making with industry-specific threat risk scores, financial loss frameworks, and real-time data and insights.

Sean Omar, CyberCube’s Sales Manager – Americas, said: “This partnership with Relm demonstrates we are continuing to broaden our reach within other, non-traditional insurance markets. It will allow us to further demonstrate that our data accuracy, methodology and expert personnel can be utilized effectively to help create a profitable framework, regardless of industry. By licencing our products, Relm finds itself in a position for rapid success as it rolls out more in-depth risk selection protocols.”

Donavan Burgess, Relm Senior Vice President – Digital Assets, Cyber & Professional Lines, said: “The advent of cryptocurrency and the utilization of blockchain technology have created a new set of cyber exposures. CyberCube’s mix of data, actionable insights, team of experts and footprint across the insurance value chain will provide us with the best springboard to grow our business over the coming years.”

Portfolio Manager is a scenario-based data-driven model that enables risk professionals to develop insights for their senior leadership and underwriting teams. It also allows stress testing of portfolios of insurance risk so that loss drivers and areas of accumulation risk can be identified.

Account Manager is designed for risk carriers and is used by leading companies across the insurance ecosystem. It enables underwriters to make efficient, data-driven risk selection decisions.

ENDS

Contacts

Yvette Essen

Head of Content & Communications, CyberCube

yvettee@cybcube.com

Sophia Zaller

Vice President of Business Development, Relm Insurance

sophia@relminsurance.com

Articoli correlati

“TOP MISTAKES MADE BY MANAGERS GOING DIGITAL” – New Book by Alexandra Jankovich of SparkOptimus Reveals

Business Wire Business Wire -
AMSTERDAM--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Interview with Alexandra Jankovich about her firm’s new book "Disruption in Action”. Question: Many traditional companies, despite trying to...
Continua a leggere

Juniper Research: AI-Enabled Financial Fraud Detection Spend to Exceed $10 Billion by 2027, as Businesses Seek to Combat Increasingly Sophisticated Fraudulent Attacks

Business Wire Business Wire -
BASINGSTOKE, England--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#frauddetectionindustry--A new study from Juniper Research has found global business spend on AI-enabled financial fraud detection and...
Continua a leggere

Biggest Edition of China Hi-Tech Fair (CHTF) Concludes in Shenzhen, China

Business Wire Business Wire -
A reputed exhibition and trade platform to gain insights into the hi-tech trends and attract financing SHENZHEN, China--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#5G--The 24th...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

“TOP MISTAKES MADE BY MANAGERS GOING DIGITAL” – New Book by Alexandra Jankovich of...

Business Wire