ReliaQuest Expands Global Footprint with New Office in Pune, India

Company kicks off the new year with expansion into major IT hub

TAMPA, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–ReliaQuest, the leader in Open XDR-as-a-Service, today announced the opening of a new office location in Pune, Maharashtra, India. The office is the company’s first location in India. ReliaQuest plans to add more than 50 employees to its India team by the end of the year.

This news comes on the heels of a momentous year for ReliaQuest, including reaching a more than $1B valuation with its latest round of funding, a new U.S. headquarters in Tampa, Florida, and the opening of an additional office near Salt Lake City, Utah.

“2021 was an incredible year of growth and milestones for ReliaQuest, and we are continuing that momentum into 2022 – beginning with this new office location in India,” said Greg Farrell, CFO of ReliaQuest. “Pune is known as a major IT hub with an exceptional talent pool, which makes it a perfect location for our first expansion into the country. ReliaQuest is uniquely positioned for major growth this year, and we are incredibly excited to welcome new team members in India as an impactful part of that growth.”

“Innovation in the security operations center has been a hallmark of ReliaQuest for over a decade,” said Brian Foster, Chief Product Officer. “This expansion will give us the quality of technical talent to continuously innovate and deliver an OpenXDR platform that will help security operators be more efficient and proactive with their security posture.”

The team in India will be a part of the ReliaQuest product development group, with roles in backend development, quality assurance, user interface, and DevOps. Employees will contribute to enhancing the company’s Open XDR-as-a-Service platform, GreyMatter. Backed by 24/7/365 security expertise, the ReliaQuest GreyMatter platform force multiplies security operations delivering unified detection and response with transparency and automation.

To learn more about ReliaQuest, please visit our website or view our open career opportunities to join our inclusive team.

About ReliaQuest



ReliaQuest, the leader in Open XDR-as-a-Service, is the force multiplier for security operations teams. ReliaQuest GreyMatter is a cloud-native Open XDR platform that brings together telemetry from any security and business solution, whether on-premises, or in one or multiple clouds, to unify detection, investigation, response and resilience. ReliaQuest combines the power of technology and 24/7/365 security expertise to give organizations the visibility and coverage they require to make cybersecurity programs more effective.

Hundreds of Fortune 1000 organizations trust ReliaQuest GreyMatter to operationalize security investments, ensuring teams focus on the right problems while closing visibility and capability gaps to proactively manage risk and accelerate initiatives for the business. ReliaQuest is a private company headquartered in Tampa, Fla., with multiple global locations. For more information, visit www.reliaquest.com.

