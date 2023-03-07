Reliance Matrix Launches Matrixlink®, Modernizing Data Integration With HR Technology Across Absence and Employee Benefits

PHILADELPHIA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Reliance Matrix, an employee benefits company and provider of technology enabled absence and productivity services, has announced the launch of Matrixlink®, a purpose-built data integration product established to seamlessly connect absence and employee benefits data with employers’ Human Capital Management (HCM) systems.

Matrixlink evolved over years of creating ‘point-to-point solutions’ with leading benefits administration and HCM systems. The solution consolidates all of the critical interactions that occur with an absence and employee benefits administrator like Reliance Matrix, then transforms those interactions into data that can be transferred directly into, and out of, an HCM platform, creating efficiencies and productivity gains.

“Our clients talk to us all the time about the need to make it easier to manage their benefits program on their system” said JoAnne Doyle, Vice President of Sales at Reliance Matrix. “With Matrixlink, we can apply solutions that solve for those challenges and create meaningful, valuable efficiencies within their HR tech investment.”

Matrixlink takes employer activities related to benefits administration – like plan setup, evidence of insurability updates and billing – and transforms them into actionable data that saves time and HR resources. Managing employee absence data, return-to-work processing, time tracking, benefit calculations and payroll updates are all connection points within the Matrixlink design, creating secure, end-to-end automation throughout the claim process.

“When an employee starts their absence journey, Matrixlink allows us to know who they are, and then personalize the experience,” said Ann Marie Leary, Chief Client Officer at Reliance Matrix. “Throughout the journey, almost every interaction can be transformed into data and sent back directly into our clients’ HCM, often in real time.”

Matrixlink is modular in design, enabling employers to choose data integrations that fit best with their organizational needs, while remaining nimble to ensure compatibility with numerous HCMs that are in use in the market today.

Visit www.RelianceMatrix.com for more information.

About Reliance Matrix

Reliance Matrix delivers employee benefit, absence management and workforce productivity solutions through the financial stability of a top-rated insurance carrier, the proven innovation of an absence TPA, and the daily commitment of thousands of team members across America. Where larger competitors offer size, we inspire confidence and long-term engagement through integration, reliability, and dedication to providing customized solutions.

Born in 1907, Reliance Standard Life Insurance Company is a leading provider of employee benefits, absence management and retirement savings solutions. Matrix Absence Management traces its roots to Silicon Valley at the dawn of the tech boom. Seamless and secure, we innovate and deliver products and programs to help individuals, employers, brokers, and fiduciaries protect and nurture those most important to them.

Reliance Matrix is a member of the Tokio Marine Group. Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc., the ultimate holding company of the Tokio Marine Group, is incorporated in Japan and is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange. The Tokio Marine Group operates in the property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, and life insurance sectors globally. The Group’s main operating subsidiary, Tokio Marine & Nichido Fire (TMNF), was founded in 1879 and is the oldest and leading property and casualty insurer in Japan.

The Tokio Marine Group provides support, strength, and stability to customers and communities in a world filled with risk. The group gives individuals, businesses and partners the confidence to explore new possibilities and take next steps. Tokio Marine is committed to building more resilient economies, industries, and societies in a rapidly changing world.

Contacts

David Gittelman



267-256-3741



david.gittelman@rsli.com