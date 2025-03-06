Reliance Matrix Enhances Businessolver Integration With All-New API

Completes end-to-end Evidence of Insurability solution for smooth benefits enrollment

PHILADELPHIA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Reliance Matrix, a technology-driven employee benefits and absence management company, has expanded its partnership with Businessolver® through an additional evidence of insurability (EOI) decision API, complementing the existing EOI submission API already in place. Together, the enhanced solution creates an unparalleled benefits enrollment experience for employees of mutual clients.

Businessolver is a market-leader in SaaS-based HR and benefits technology, committed to enhancing employee experience and delivering employer value through their technology, Benefitsolver. Reliance Matrix is the #1 absence management provider in the US, according to Spring Consulting Group, and the owner of two US patents for HR technology solutions.

“Our integration with Businessolver delivers a seamless benefits enrollment experience for employees, which in turn drives benefit value and participation, and overall satisfaction,” said Paula Hanson, Assistant Vice President, Benefit Technology Solutions for Reliance Matrix.

Enhanced Employee Experience, Streamlined Process Automation

The legacy Reliance Matrix integration on Benefitsolver allowed employees who elect benefits outside the guaranteed issue amounts to complete qualifying health questions without leaving the enrollment platform. Addition of the EOI Decision API automates real-time processing and data flow, eliminating errors and reducing the need for manual intervention.

This automation not only eliminates paperwork but also provides real-time approvals for qualifying applications, significantly improving efficiency. HR teams benefit from the elimination of manual tracking and decision entry, allowing them to focus on high value tasks and more meaningful team member interactions.

The end-to-end EOI solution is available across virtually all Reliance Matrix lines of coverage. The integration utilizes Matrixlink®, a proprietary platform that normalizes and integrates employer and employee experience data directly into an employer’s human capital management (HCM) or benefits administration system.

“Our signature approach improves service and accuracy compared to traditional file sharing and reconciliation,” Hanson said. “We leverage the client’s platform as system of record, ensuring minimal delays and dramatically extending the value of the employer’s HR tech investment.”

About Reliance Matrix

Reliance Matrix delivers employee benefit, absence management and workforce productivity solutions through the financial stability of a top- rated insurance carrier, the proven innovation of an absence TPA, and the daily commitment of thousands of team members across America. Born in 1907, Reliance Standard Life Insurance Company is a leading provider of employee benefits, absence management, and retirement savings solutions. Matrix Absence Management traces its roots to Silicon Valley at the dawn of the tech boom. Seamless and secure, we innovate and deliver products and programs to help individuals, employers, brokers, and fiduciaries protect and nurture those most important to them.

Reliance Matrix is a member of the Tokio Marine Group. Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc., the ultimate holding company of the Tokio Marine Group, is incorporated in Japan and is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange. The Tokio Marine Group operates in the property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, and life insurance sectors globally.

About Businessolver

Since 1998, Businessolver has delivered market-changing benefits technology the empowers empathetic service supported by an intrinsic responsiveness to client needs. The company creates client programs that maximize benefits program investment, minimize risk exposure, and engage employees with easy-to-use solutions and communication tools to assist them in making wise and cost-efficient benefits selections. Founded by HR professionals, Businessolver’s unwavering service-oriented culture and secure SaaS platform provide measurable success in its mission to provide complete client delight.

