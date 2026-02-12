Reliable, High-Speed Internet from Xfinity Coming to Ceredo and Kenova, WV

More Than 2,400 Homes and Businesses Will Be Connected to America’s Most Reliable Converged WiFi Network for the First Time

KENOVA, W.V.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Comcast is connecting more than 2,400 new homes and businesses in Ceredo and Kenova, WV to reliable, multi-gigabit, symmetrical Internet by expanding America’s most reliable converged WiFi network. As a new connectivity provider in Ceredo and Kenova, Xfinity brings Internet, mobile, entertainment, and smart home services together to give customers more speed, savings, and control over their connected lives.

“Comcast’s investment is a big win for our community and gives residents a new choice for high-speed broadband services,” said David Lieving, Executive Director of the Wayne County Economic Development Authority. “This investment marks an exciting milestone in our digital future and helps ensure people can work, stream, access telehealth, and stay connected in their daily lives.”

The first residents in Ceredo and Kenova will be connected to Xfinity services later this year. Residents can visit Xfinity.com/mytown and enter their addresses for service availability and construction updates.

This expansion is part of Comcast’s latest investment in West Virginia, which also includes network expansion projects in:

Princeton, WV – Construction is underway to connect more than 5,000 homes and businesses in Princeton, with services already available to thousands of residents.

Teays Valley, WV – Construction is underway to connect more than 7,500 homes and businesses in the Teays Valley area, including communities in Hurricane and Scott Depot. Services are already available to thousands of residents.

Monongalia County, WV – Construction is underway to connect more than 2,200 unserved and underserved homes and businesses in rural areas across Monongalia County. This expansion, in partnership with Monongalia County, will begin connecting its first customers later this year.

“We’re proud to deepen our long-standing commitment to West Virginia by expanding our world-class broadband network to more than 2,400 residents in Ceredo and Kenova,” said Ray Roundtree, Senior Vice President of Comcast’s Beltway Region. “This investment gives families and businesses access to fast, reliable Internet that supports everything from remote work and learning to entertainment and smart home technologies. And with Xfinity Internet and Xfinity Mobile, customers can stay seamlessly connected at home and on the go – while enjoying meaningful savings by combining their services.”

Xfinity Brings Full Suite of Residential Services to Ceredo and Kenova

Comcast is bringing its full suite of residential Xfinity services to Ceredo and Kenova, including high-speed Internet, streaming, mobile, voice, and home security – delivering reliable, connected experiences for today’s consumers at home or on the go.

Xfinity Internet : Speed, Reliability, and Coverage. With multi-gig speeds, 99.9% reliability, and powerful WiFi that reaches every corner of the home, Xfinity powers streaming, gaming, and video calls — simply and seamlessly.

With multi-gig speeds, 99.9% reliability, and powerful WiFi that reaches every corner of the home, Xfinity powers streaming, gaming, and video calls — simply and seamlessly. Xfinity Mobile : Most Reliable Network. Fraction of the Cost. Xfinity Mobile delivers reliable, lightning-fast speeds – up to 1 Gig – both at home and on the go. And now, new customers can get it free for a full year when they sign up for a qualifying Xfinity Internet plan.

Xfinity Mobile delivers reliable, lightning-fast speeds – up to 1 Gig – both at home and on the go. And now, new customers can get it free for a full year when they sign up for a qualifying Xfinity Internet plan. Xfinity X1 : All Entertainment. One Powerful Platform. X1 brings together live TV, streaming, sports, and on-demand content in one easy-to-use experience. With the award-winning Xfinity Voice Remote, finding a show, channel, or game is fast, easy, and frustration-free.

X1 brings together live TV, streaming, sports, and on-demand content in one easy-to-use experience. With the award-winning Xfinity Voice Remote, finding a show, channel, or game is fast, easy, and frustration-free. Xfinity Home: Smart Security Made Simple. Xfinity Home combines advanced security and smart home automation in one easy-to-use platform. With flexible options for self or professional monitoring, it delivers peace of mind and control.

Additionally, Comcast recently announced the launch of Xfinity Membership, a new loyalty experience that brings customers’ favorite rewards together with even more benefits, including epic experiences, everyday perks and special discounts.

Comcast Business: Technology Solutions for Businesses of Any Size

Comcast Business delivers powerful, secure, and always-on connectivity tailored to meet the needs of businesses – whether small startups or growing enterprises. With fast, reliable Internet and advanced networking solutions like SD-WAN, cloud connectivity, and unified communications, Comcast Business helps organizations stay connected, protected, and ready to scale.

For businesses on the move, Comcast Business Mobile offers fast, dependable 5G, flexible data plans, and access to over 23 million WiFi hotspots nationwide. With features like 4K streaming, advanced spam call blocking, and twice-a-year phone upgrades, it’s a mobile solution designed to keep teams productive – wherever business takes them.

What It Means for Communities in Ceredo and Kenova

Comcast’s commitment to communities goes beyond building the network and aims to increase economic mobility for the local community and its residents. That’s why Comcast created Internet Essentials, a broadband adoption program that offers eligible households low-cost, high-speed Internet and affordable computers. Additionally, Comcast has made significant investments into West Virginia nonprofits focused on helping people build digital skills, expanding WiFi-connected Lift Zones, and funding connectivity and Internet adoption programs.

About Comcast Corporation

Comcast Corporation (Nasdaq: CMCSA) is a global media and technology company. From the connectivity and platforms we provide, to the content and experiences we create, our businesses reach hundreds of millions of customers, viewers, and guests worldwide. We deliver world-class broadband, wireless, and video through Xfinity, Comcast Business, and Sky; produce, distribute, and stream leading entertainment, sports, and news through brands including NBC, Telemundo, Universal, Peacock, and Sky; and bring incredible theme parks and attractions to life through Universal Destinations & Experiences. Visit www.comcastcorporation.com for more information.

Media:

Charlie Schoenthaler

Charlie_Schoenthaler@comcast.com

(571) 386-8034