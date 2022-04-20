Relevant Industrial Closes the Acquisition of Rawson/ICD, Inc.

HOUSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Relevant Industrial, LLC (Relevant), a leader in value-added distribution and service for instrumentation and automation, rotating equipment, valve, purification, and thermal equipment solutions, announced the closing of the acquisition of Rawson/ICD, Inc. Headquartered in Houston, TX, Rawson/ICD continues to be a trusted source for valves and valve automation, instrumentation, process control systems (PCS), steam solutions, commercial building controls, and process measurement. This transaction brings together two dynamic, powerhouse distribution channels.

John Carte, Relevant Industrial’s Chief Executive Officer commented, “We are excited to officially welcome Rawson/ICD to the Relevant Industrial group. As a unified team, our customers can expect a higher level of ingenuity, a wider range of service capabilities, and access to a deeper inventory base. Rawson/ICD holds unmatched expertise when it comes to valves and valve automation, process control engineering, and filtration.”

The acquisition of Rawson/ICD brings another trusted industrial instrumentation sales and process measurement company into the Relevant portfolio. Relevant Industrial now has over 400 employees throughout 35 locations and strategically deployed sales resources covering robust geography to serve key customer markets in the contiguous United States.

About Rawson/ICD

Rawson was founded in 1954, with Industrial Controls being established in 1976. ERIKS would purchase both Rawson and Industrial Controls in 2010 and 2011, respectively, and merge the two companies in 2019. Rawson/ICD designs and customizes product solutions to help customers solve complex problems. Rawson/ICD has partnerships in 32 states across the Gulf Coast, Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, Northeast, Southeast, and Southwest regions of the United States. Additionally, in 2019, the Industrial Controls division formed a new commercial HVAC business unit called ICD Building Automation. ICD Building Automation was established to better serve customers who have specialized technology needs – such as contractors, schools, and hospitals. Rawson/ICD has a mission to be more than an industrial products distributor; the company offers one of the most comprehensive offerings of products and services in the industry. Customers continue to place their trust in Rawson/ICD because of our track record in providing preferred products that enable our customers to operate safely and efficiently. For additional information about Rawson/ICD, visit rawsonicd.com.

About Relevant Industrial

Relevant Industrial, LLC was formed in 2010 to acquire Wilson Mohr, which traces its roots back to 1965. As the first Honeywell thermal channel partner in the U.S., Wilson Mohr quickly established itself as an expert in burner management, fuel trains, and other critical thermal solutions for a growing customer base. Since 2010, the company has grown organically and through numerous acquisitions, expanding its product portfolio and engineered solutions to a wide range of customer end markets. Relevant Industrial brings together the finest problem-solvers in the world: trained technicians, engineers, designers, and experts in a dozen other crafts focused on finding answers and delivering results. We sell parts and services, but our mission goes beyond that; we help customers realize new and better ways to operate more efficiently. The company has 18 locations in California, Louisiana, Minnesota, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Utah, and Texas. The company also has a sales representation in Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Kansas, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, North Dakota, South Dakota, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. Relevant serves customers in the Renewable Energy, Alternative Fuels, Semiconductor, Refining, Petrochemical Processing, OEM, Food processing, Upstream Oil & Gas, and Municipal markets through products and services including instrumentation and automation, rotating equipment, purification, and thermal equipment. Relevant Industrial is your partner for relevant solutions. For additional information about Relevant Industrial, visit relevantsolutions.com.

