Relatient Launches New Dash Platform at HIMSS22

Leading patient engagement platform ushers in next generation of healthcare communication and automation after recent merger with Radix Health

FRANKLIN, Tenn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Relatient, the leading SaaS-based patient engagement company, today announces its new Dash® platform, an advanced digital patient scheduling and communication system built on best-in-class technology for hospitals and health systems.

The Dash platform includes a portfolio of solutions, including Dash Engage, Dash Schedule, and Dash Intake, combines best-in-class patient self-scheduling and centralized provider scheduling, modern two-way patient communication tools, and streamlined digital registration workflows to address some of the most critical needs providers experience, while providing patients with an easy-to-use and embedded experience. Dash Engage is available today and allows organizations to have complete control over their messaging automation, chat functionality, patient insights, and interoperability. By integrating in real-time with leading EHR and PM systems, Dash Engage allows patients and providers the advantage of omnichannel digital healthcare communication.

“Relatient exists to optimize accessibility and engagement between providers and patients, and that starts by addressing the most urgent pain points in patients’ healthcare experience,” said Jeff Gartland, CEO, Relatient. “We believe Dash addresses these in a way that no other vendor or healthcare organization has before. It will take a lot of effort to shift expectations in our healthcare system towards more seamless patient experiences, but with the combined vision and technology expertise of Relatient and Radix Health, we know we’re uniquely positioned to solve these challenges in the industry.”

For physicians and practices, Dash improves scheduling accuracy, reduces no-show rates, generates value-based outcomes, and drives better relationships and care. On the patient side, Dash streamlines scheduling, banishes gaps in care, and delivers the right info at the right time via familiar channels like chat, text and email.

“The Dash platform will be critical to helping healthcare organizations adapt when the industry changes, position themselves for success in the transition to value-based care, and deliver the very best in patient experience,” stated David Dyke, chief product officer, Relatient. “As we look forward to the future in healthcare technology, we’re confident that this platform will make lasting improvements across the entire patient journey and the care people receive.”

For more information about Relatient or to schedule a demo of Dash Engage, visit www.heydash.com.

About Relatient

Relatient is an award-winning healthcare technology company that utilizes a mobile-first approach to improving patient scheduling and engagement. Relatient helps thousands of U.S. medical practices and health systems across all 50 states communicate with more than 50 million unique patients to increase scheduling efficiency, optimize provider utilization, and provide a better patient experience. Their SaaS platform, Dash®, adheres to gold-standard security certifications and integrates with leading practice management systems and EHRs to deliver turnkey patient self-scheduling, centralized provider scheduling, messaging, chat, digital registration, check-in, and payment acceptance. Relatient clients experience increased patient revenue, greater operational efficiency, more new appointments, reduced no-shows, higher patient payments, and improved patient satisfaction. For more information, visit http://www.heydash.com.

Contacts

Lauren Watt



lwatt@trevelinokeller.com

(404) 214-0722 x116