Reinhard Ekl Joins ESO as Vice President of Product

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–ESO, the leading data and software company serving emergency medical services (EMS), fire departments, hospitals, state and federal agencies, today announced Reinhard Ekl as Vice President of Product. Ekl brings many years of experience as a paramedic and incident commander in Austria. Additionally, he has a track record of building and leading teams across a number of industries, with extensive tenure in software companies focused on public safety and first responders. In his role at ESO, Ekl will be responsible for building and cultivating a world-class product team dedicated to delivering a modern, user-friendly platform to help organizations and personnel across the time-sensitive emergency spectrum improve the health and safety of communities.

“Reinhard is tailor-made for ESO,” said Allen Johnson, Chief Product Officer for ESO. “His industry acumen, coupled with his deep business and technology knowledge, will be essential to achieving our long-term vision to enhance the most comprehensive, modern and user-friendly platform dedicated to the specific needs of first responders and emergency personnel.

Prior to ESO, Ekl served as the Chief Operating Officer for RapidDeploy, where he was responsible for building the organization from the ground up, including customer operations for large-scale software deployments in emergency communications centers. Before RapidDeploy, he was the Vice President of Product and Public Safety at RapidSOS, where he oversaw the development and launch of multiple product lines aimed at modernizing 911 communications. Ekl spent more than 10 years as a paramedic and EMS incident commander in Austria. He received his bachelor’s degree from WU Wien and his MBA from Stanford University.

“The chance to work on an industry-changing platform that is driven by a mission of improving health and safety is hard to find,” said Ekl. “The sky is really the limit when it comes to the power of data to transform emergency services. I’m excited to be a part of this journey.”

