Reibus Adds Red Metals to its Digital Marketplace for Industrial Materials

New enhancements enable global manufacturers and service centers to quickly and easily buy, sell, finance and transport copper, brass, and bronze

ATLANTA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Reibus International, the independent digital marketplace for industrial metals, today announced the expansion of its product offering to include red metals – copper, brass, and bronze – which are key ingredients in the electrical, metal roofing, and pipe manufacturing processes. In a recent report by S&P Global, copper demand alone is projected to nearly double by 2035, and market opportunities are emerging for copper product recycling.

“Red metals, especially copper, are in high demand, and current market conditions make it very difficult to locate and purchase inventory,” said John Armstrong, founder and CEO of Reibus. “This product expansion will enable global manufacturers and service centers to buy, sell, finance and transport copper, brass and bronze, reducing supply chain friction and improving cash flow.”

Reibus helps buyers and sellers easily navigate challenges and opportunities created by supply chain and geopolitical volatility in industrial metals. Founded in 2018, thousands of companies rely on Reibus to buy and sell materials, improve liquidity and cash flow, and maximize market share.

“New tools that make it faster and easier for consumers of industrial metals to buy, sell, and ship copper, brass, and bronze are a win,” said Dan Kendall, managing partner of Aeris Advisor, former president of ABC Metals, and past president of the Copper & Brass Servicenter Association. “Providing increased liquidity for participants in the red metals supply chain is very powerful.”

About Reibus

Reibus was founded in 2018 as the only independent and anonymous, SaaS-enabled marketplace utilizing technology to solve ingrained supply chain problems in the industrial materials market. Reibus uses its advanced technology and deep industry knowledge to revolutionize supply chain efficiency by shortening lead-times, reducing inventory, and streamlining finance and freight services. For more information, visit Reibus at http://www.Reibus.com.

