Regnology and Moody’s Analytics Join Forces to Enhance Financial Regulatory Risk and Compliance Solutions

FRANKFURT, Germany–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#finreg–Regnology, a software provider with a focus on regulatory reporting solutions, today announced a collaboration with Moody’s Analytics, bringing together two established market leaders with the aim of providing a full end-to-end risk and regulatory reporting solution in select global markets.





As the regulatory landscape continues to evolve and change, this collaboration will enable Regnology and Moody’s, the leading global integrated risk assessment provider, to combine their specialized regulatory reporting coverage and offer a best-in-class solution covering in depth regulatory requirements across the financial markets.

This holistic solution will combine data modeling, best-in-class calculation capabilities, extensive risk coverage and advanced analytics to achieve regulatory reporting excellence and efficiencies.

Increasing complexity across the regulatory landscape has resulted in growing demand for granular-level data, making the need for automation and scalability more important than ever.

Regnology and Moody’s Analytics have both moved to cloud-native solutions with modular and configurable services, allowing respective solutions to easily scale, adapt to future business and regulatory changes, harnessing latest innovations, including AI enabled services.

Moody’s Analytics innovative ‘Banking Cloud‘ — a cloud-native technology for regulatory compliance — in synergy with Regnology’s ‘Rcloud,’ a hyperscale cloud-based regulatory reporting platform, provides clients with a dynamic duo of tools. This powerful combination enables swifter risk analytics and reporting and amplifies efficiencies throughout the entire regulatory lifecycle.

“Working with Moody’s Analytics marks an exciting milestone for Regnology” said Rob Mackay, CEO of Regnology. “Moody’s Analytics is renowned for its deep understanding of data analytics and risk management. By combining our expertise in regulatory reporting and data with their cutting-edge technologies and unmatched reputation, we are confident that we can deliver a comprehensive risk and regulatory reporting solution with global coverage to our clients.”

“We are delighted to join forces with Regnology to offer our customers a comprehensive end-to-end regulatory reporting solution,” stated Jacob Grotta, General Manager, Banking, Moody’s Analytics. “Regulatory compliance is one of the most critical challenges faced by financial institutions today. With our combined efforts and complementary expertise, this collaboration will yield benefits for the entire financial industry.”

About Regnology

Regnology is a leading technology firm on a mission to bring safety and stability to the financial markets. With an exclusive focus on regulatory reporting and more than 35,000 financial institutions, 60 regulators, international organizations, and tax authorities relying on our solutions to process their regulatory reporting data, we’re uniquely positioned to bring greater data quality, efficiency, and cost savings to all market participants. With over 900 employees in 15 countries and a unified data ingestion model powering our work, our clients can quickly implement and derive value from our solutions and easily keep pace with ongoing regulatory changes. Regnology was formed in 2021 when BearingPoint RegTech, a former business unit of BearingPoint Group, joined forces with Vizor Software, a global leader in regulatory and supervisory technology. The company is on a continued organic and external growth path, building up as one of the world’s most recognized regulatory reporting powerhouses.

For more information about Regnology, connect with us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Visit our website: www.regnology.net

