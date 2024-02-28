Home Business Wire Registration Opens for the Inaugural Digital Transformation Forum
Business Wire

Registration Opens for the Inaugural Digital Transformation Forum

di Business Wire

Registration is now open for the Digital Transformation Forum, taking place May 1-2 in Boston, Mass. at the Boston Convention and Exhibition Center.

CLEVELAND–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Digital Transformation Forum will bring together engineers, industry leaders and manufacturing professionals who are seeking to harness the full potential of digital transformation. The conference programming aims to equip attendees with a holistic understanding of the technologies, processes, and best practices required to start — and scale — a digital transformation project in the manufacturing sector, helping them navigate the complexities and seize the real opportunities in this new digital era.


Attendees can purchase All-Access passes before March 8 to save and gain full access to all keynotes, technical sessions, networking receptions and special events. Discounts are also available for academia, associations, and corporate groups. Passes can be purchased here. Please email events@wtwhmedia.com for more details about discount programs.

The forum kicks off with a keynote presentation featuring Walker Reynolds, the go-to thought leader for all things IIoT. During his presentation, Reynolds will outline the steps required to embark upon a digital transformation journey and dive into how attendees should be embracing key technologies today. Reynolds is a Solutions Architect and the Founder of Intellic Integration.

On day two of the forum, attendees will hear from Anthony DeTullio, a reliability engineer with Sikorsky Lockheed Martin, the maker of military aircraft, including the Black Hawk helicopter. DeTullio will share how he’s implemented machine learning and AI to automate processes and set thresholds for industrial metrics in manufacturing.

General session topics include Industry 5.0 infrastructure, Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), analytics/AI, engineering and the digital thread, supply chain visibility, the future workforce and more. The agenda and speaker lineup continues to build and will be available in full in the coming weeks.

Networking opportunities

Dedicated networking events will be available to attendees who purchase All-Access Passes to the event including a sports-themed welcome reception, expo floor tailgate and an evening mix and mingle reception.

Attend co-located events

The Digital Transformation Forum will be co-located with the Robotics Summit & Expo and DeviceTalks Boston, the premier industry event for medical technology professionals. The Robotics Summit & Expo is the world’s leading robotics development event and provides engineers the information they need to successfully develop the next generation of commercial robots. DeviceTalks is the premier industry event for medical technology professionals and attracts engineering and business professionals from a broad range of healthcare and medical technology backgrounds. Attendees of the Digital Transformation Forum will have access to both events and the combined exhibit floor.

Learn about sponsorships

For information about sponsorship and exhibition opportunities, download the prospectus or contact Colleen Sepich at csepich@wtwhmedia.com.

Contacts

Stephanie Neil

sneil@wtwhmedia.com

Articoli correlati

The Open Group Welcomes Shell as Its Latest Platinum Member

Business Wire Business Wire -
SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Open Group, the vendor-neutral technology standards organization, has today announced that Shell Information Technology International, Inc....
Continua a leggere

LiveRamp Launches Unified Data Collaboration Platform Featuring Composable Technology

Business Wire Business Wire -
New enhancements enable customers to collaborate with any partner, activate data to any destination, and access more solutions—all from...
Continua a leggere

Bethesda Health Group Delivers Personalized Resident Care, Enhances Security, and Saves Six Figures with HPE Aruba Networking Expansion

Business Wire Business Wire -
Leading continuum of care provider adds security for its cloud-first environment by embracing Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) with...
Continua a leggere
Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

Iscriviti alla newsletter

© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php