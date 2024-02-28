Registration Opens for the Inaugural Digital Transformation Forum

Registration is now open for the Digital Transformation Forum, taking place May 1-2 in Boston, Mass. at the Boston Convention and Exhibition Center.

CLEVELAND–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Digital Transformation Forum will bring together engineers, industry leaders and manufacturing professionals who are seeking to harness the full potential of digital transformation. The conference programming aims to equip attendees with a holistic understanding of the technologies, processes, and best practices required to start — and scale — a digital transformation project in the manufacturing sector, helping them navigate the complexities and seize the real opportunities in this new digital era.





The forum kicks off with a keynote presentation featuring Walker Reynolds, the go-to thought leader for all things IIoT. During his presentation, Reynolds will outline the steps required to embark upon a digital transformation journey and dive into how attendees should be embracing key technologies today. Reynolds is a Solutions Architect and the Founder of Intellic Integration.

On day two of the forum, attendees will hear from Anthony DeTullio, a reliability engineer with Sikorsky Lockheed Martin, the maker of military aircraft, including the Black Hawk helicopter. DeTullio will share how he’s implemented machine learning and AI to automate processes and set thresholds for industrial metrics in manufacturing.

General session topics include Industry 5.0 infrastructure, Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), analytics/AI, engineering and the digital thread, supply chain visibility, the future workforce and more. The agenda and speaker lineup continues to build and will be available in full in the coming weeks.

Networking opportunities

Dedicated networking events will be available to attendees who purchase All-Access Passes to the event including a sports-themed welcome reception, expo floor tailgate and an evening mix and mingle reception.

Attend co-located events

The Digital Transformation Forum will be co-located with the Robotics Summit & Expo and DeviceTalks Boston, the premier industry event for medical technology professionals. The Robotics Summit & Expo is the world’s leading robotics development event and provides engineers the information they need to successfully develop the next generation of commercial robots. DeviceTalks is the premier industry event for medical technology professionals and attracts engineering and business professionals from a broad range of healthcare and medical technology backgrounds. Attendees of the Digital Transformation Forum will have access to both events and the combined exhibit floor.

