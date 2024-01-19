Registration Opens for DeviceTalks Boston 2024

Medical Device Leaders to Gather at DeviceTalks Boston on May 1-2

DeviceTalks Boston will convene engineers, entrepreneurs, investors, executives, and other critical medical device leaders to share insights and knowledge on the new technology and trends that are shaping the medtech industry.

“DeviceTalks Boston is a unique opportunity for the forces of Medtech to meet in one place,” said Tom Salemi, editorial director of the digital media business. “Anyone who is designing, building, selling or raising money to develop a new medical device can find essential insights and support.”

This year’s conference promises to surpass its previous record-breaking attendance, with over 1,000 professionals participating in more than 40 presentations.

Highlights of DeviceTalks Boston include:

Innovation Forum: A centerpiece event led by MedTech Innovator, focusing on funding opportunities and challenges for startups and investors.

Surgical Robotics Sessions: Insights from top companies like Stryker and Medtronic, exploring advancements in surgical robotics.

Cutting-edge Medical Developments: Deep dives into the next generation of cardiac ablation, neuromodulation, and intravascular lithotripsy.

Sustainable Manufacturing: Exploring new manufacturing techniques and sustainability in Medtech.

Tech’s Impact on Healthcare: Discussions on how Data, AI, and Sensors are revolutionizing healthcare.

Development Skills Workshops: Sessions on design, product management, and other vital skills for medical device development.

In addition to these sessions, attendees will have access to an extensive Exhibit Floor, featuring over 150 exhibitors. This area provides a unique opportunity for networking and discovering partners for designing, developing, and marketing medical devices.

DeviceTalks Boston also offers exclusive access to the adjacent Robotics Summit & Expo and the inaugural Digital Transformation Forum. Together, these events are expected to attract over 5,000 attendees to the BCEC, creating unparalleled networking and learning opportunities.

DeviceTalks Boston represents the best opportunity for medical device professionals to build the knowledge – and recruit a team – to aid in their life-saving work. Registration opened for the meeting on January 17 and can be purchased here.

About DeviceTalks Boston

Since its inception in 2016, DeviceTalks Boston has established itself as the East Coast’s leading conference for medical device professionals. The event focuses on all aspects of device development, from engineering and manufacturing to sales and marketing. It also features the MedTech Innovator All-Stars competition, a lively forum for startups and investors.

About DeviceTalks

In addition to our in-person meetings in Boston and Santa Clara, DeviceTalks produces a wide suite of digital content and online meetings.

Our podcast network – now totaling nine different series – stem in part from partnerships with leading industry organizations including Abbott, Boston Scientific, Edwards LifeSciences, Intuitive, Johnson & Johnson, MedtechWomen, Medtronic, Stryker, and Zimmer Biomet. Our podcasts record over a quarter of a million plays each year. Our DeviceTalks Tuesday weekly webinar series delivered critical insights and expertise to thousands of Medtech professionals in 2023.

About WTWH Media

DeviceTalks, along with MassDevice online news site and Medical Design & Outsourcing magazine, is part of the Life Sciences Business of WTWH Media. WTWH Media is a business-to-business media company focused on providing high value unique content on user’s terms while delivering measurable ROI for marketers. WTWH Media produces 80+ technical web sites and seven print publications covering design engineering, hospitality, life sciences, fluid power, robotics, renewable energy and retail segments. The company also produces digital events, manages seven in-person events and provides custom digital and marketing services.

