Registration Opens for 2024 Robotics Summit & Expo

Keynotes feature world-class robot experts.

The Robotics Summit keynotes will include:

Jonathan Hurst, Co-Founder & Chief Robot Officer, Agility Robotics – Humanoid Robots Get to Work

Tye Brady, Chief Technologist, Amazon Robotics – Inside Amazon’s Robotics Strategy

Ujjwall Kumar, President, Teradyne Robotics – Perspectives on Systems to Help Multiple Markets Succeed

Morgan Pope and Moritz Baecher, Disney Research – Bringing Disney Characters to Life with Robotics

Medtronic to Demonstrate a Remote Robotic-Assisted Surgical System

More than 60 speakers will participate in over 40 sessions, discussing technologies and methodologies to better engineer the future of robotics. Whether you’re interested in machine learning, motion control, sensing, development tools, software or legged robots, the Robotics Summit will have something for everyone.

New to the Robotics Summit is the Automated Warehouse conference track, focusing on one of the fastest-growing areas of robot development and deployment. Leading suppliers and users of warehouse automation will discuss emerging trends and applications, as well as how robots are helping to solve ongoing challenges.

You can view the agenda here. Note that we are still adding speakers, and the programming could change.

MassRobotics will run a career fair on May 2 from 3:30pm – 6:00pm at the Boston Convention and Exhibition Center. Previous iterations of this career fair attracted more than 600 candidates, including both recent graduates and seasoned engineers, plus computer scientists, vision specialists, mechatronics experts, AI professionals, and others seeking opportunities with robotics companies.

Expo floor includes new areas

The expo hall at the Robotics Summit will include over 150 exhibitors showcasing their latest enabling technologies, products and services to help robotics engineers throughout their development journey.

This year, the show floor offers new features, including the RBR50 Showcase highlighting recent winners of the RBR50 Robotics Innovation Awards, a live podcast studio, an engineering theater, and more.

The MassRobotics Form & Function Challenge is returning to the Robotics Summit expo floor. The challenge calls for universities to create robots that deliver compelling form factors specific to their tasks while accomplishing useful functions. The finalists will display their prototypes at the event, and the winners will be announced at the show on May 2.

New Networking opportunities added

There will be 10-plus hours of dedicated networking events, including several new opportunities. We’ve added a welcome reception on April 30 from 5-7 PM at the convention center to kick off the Robotics Summit & Expo.

We are adding a gala and dinner for the RBR50 Robotics Innovation Awards on May 1 from 7-9 PM to honor this year’s winners. Each RBR50 winner will receive two complimentary passes to the Robotics Summit and the awards dinner. The gala and dinner is also available to all-access pass holders for an additional fee.

Also new to the Robotics Summit is the Women in Robotics Breakfast on May 2 from 8-9 AM. Join robotics industry peers for networking, engagement, and mentorship. Find a mentor, reach out to a new contact, reconnect, and help foster a movement that needs more female leadership at all levels.

Attend co-located events

The Robotics Summit & Expo will be co-located with DeviceTalks Boston, the premier industry event for medical technology professionals. DeviceTalks attracts engineering and business professionals from a broad range of healthcare and medical technology backgrounds.

It will also be co-located with the Digital Transformation Forum, an inaugural event designed to help manufacturers engage with industry leaders, technology experts, and peers who are navigating the complexities of digital transformation. Participants will gain invaluable insights into strategies, emerging technologies, and best practices that are reshaping the manufacturing landscape.

Learn about sponsorships

For information about sponsorship and exhibition opportunities, download the prospectus or contact Colleen Sepich at csepich[AT]wtwhmedia.com.

