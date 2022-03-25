REEF Celebrates the Unanimous Renewal of Miami’s Groundbreaking Policy Framework for Mobile Operation Units

MIAMI–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today, Miami commissioners unanimously renewed an ordinance created last year to regulate app-based delivery and virtual restaurants. REEF, the largest operator of virtual restaurants, logistics, and proximity hubs in North America, has been a vocal proponent of the policy framework that serves as a model for other cities on how to govern mobile operation units, like REEF’s vessels, which operate in parking lots and fall in between traditional brick and mortar establishments and food trucks.

“We are thankful to the city of Miami, the Mayor, and the Commissioners, for their front-footedness and willingness to serve as a model for other cities. The continuation of the ordinance will help create jobs here in Miami and emphasizes REEF’s eagerness to be a partner to cities,” said REEF CEO Ari Ojalvo. “We are proud to call Miami home.”

Other cities, including Orlando, Dallas, and Vancouver, are in the process of reviewing policies similar to the first-of-its-kind Miami ordinance, all of which would regulate alternative non-parking applications for existing parking infrastructure, creating a more applicable framework for REEF’s vessels to operate.

City Commissioner Ken Russell, who introduced the legislation a year ago and continues to be a champion of the program, stated, “Last year’s pilot was incredibly successful, and we are excited to continue to meet our residents’ needs by working with innovative companies like REEF on issues that range from job creation to the use of biodegradable packaging.”

“Miami is a hub of innovation, so why shouldn’t our laws also be innovative? We are proud to work with REEF on this policy framework and look forward to continuing to partner with the city’s business community to make a more vibrant, resilient, and inclusive Miami,” said Miami Mayor Francis Suarez.

REEF’s Mobile Operation Units alone account for 477 jobs across Miami where its global headquarters is also based. Last year, REEF also unveiled in its hometown a national “Neighborhood Career Center Initiative”, which seeks to provide job placement opportunities for at-risk and underserved communities, including for over 1000 positions it seeks to fill in Miami over the next 2.5 years. It has also worked with City leaders on initiatives ranging from awarding $40k in marketing grants and partnerships to local food brands through its “Neighborhood Restaurant Development Program” as well as with Commissioner Russell on furthering a commitment to biodegradable packaging, which has already surpassed 90% in Florida.

ABOUT REEF, The Neighborhood Company

REEF transforms urban spaces into community hubs that bring the best goods, services, and experiences to the neighborhood. With a proximity ecosystem of over 8,000 locations and a team of over 15,000 people, REEF is the largest operator of parking real estate and delivery restaurants in North America. By connecting the world to your block, we’re making the place you live, the place you love to be.

Contacts

Carole Harsch



press@reeftechnology.com