Redwire Promotes Executive Vice President Mike Gold to Chief Growth Officer

JACKSONVILLE, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Redwire Corporation (NYSE: RDW), a leader in space infrastructure for the next generation space economy, announced the promotion of Mike Gold, Executive Vice President of Civil Space Business Development and External Affairs to the position of Chief Growth Officer, effective November 8, 2022.

As Chief Growth Officer, Gold will lead Redwire’s business development, marketing, and external affairs teams positioning the company for long-term growth and expanding adoption and integration of Redwire’s cutting-edge capabilities across civil, commercial, and national security space sectors. He will report to Redwire Chairman and CEO Peter Cannito.

“Mike is a proven aerospace executive and visionary thought leader that has leveraged his deep experience to broker new partnerships and deepen our customer relationships across Redwire,” said Peter Cannito, Redwire Chairman and CEO. “By executing an agile sales strategy focused on delivering unmatched value to our customers and expanding our international partnerships, Mike’s leadership will advance our growth strategy and fortify our position in the market.”

About Mike Gold

Prior to joining Redwire, Gold was NASA’s Associate Administrator for Space Policy and Partnerships, Acting Associate Administrator for the Office of International and Interagency Relations, and Senior Advisor to the Administrator for International and Legal Affairs. Before joining NASA, Gold was Vice President of Civil Space at Maxar Technologies and General Counsel for the company’s legacy Radiant Solutions business unit. Gold also spent 13 years at Bigelow Aerospace where he established the company’s Washington office, oversaw the launches of the Genesis 1 and 2 spacecraft, and was a recipient of a NASA Group Achievement award for the development and deployment of the Bigelow Expandable Activity Module (BEAM) on the International Space Station. Gold is currently the Treasurer of the Commercial Spaceflight Federation and has served on its Board of Directors on several occasions. Gold is also currently serving on NASA’s Unidentified Aerial Phenomena Independent Study Team. In 2012, Gold was appointed Chair of the Commercial Space Transportation Advisory Committee, holding this position until joining NASA in 2019. In 2018, he was appointed to the NASA Advisory Council and served as Chair of its Regulatory and Policy Committee. In 2020, Gold was awarded NASA’s Outstanding Leadership Medal in recognition for his leadership of the Artemis Accords, the Gateway MOUs, and other interagency policy development and coordination efforts. Gold has authored numerous law review articles and editorials addressing commercial space issues. He has also testified on several occasions before the U.S. House of Representatives and the U.S. Senate as an expert in commercial space as well as space law and policy. Gold received a BA from Brandeis University and a JD from the University of Pennsylvania Law School.

About Redwire

Redwire Corporation (NYSE: RDW) is a leader in space infrastructure for the next generation space economy, with valuable IP for solar power generation and in-space 3D printing and manufacturing. With decades of flight heritage combined with the agile and innovative culture of a commercial space platform, Redwire is uniquely positioned to assist its customers in solving the complex challenges of future space missions. For more information, please visit www.redwirespace.com.

Contacts

Media Contact:

Tere Riley



Tere.Riley@redwirespace.com

321-831-0134

OR

Investors:

investorrelations@redwirespace.com

904-425-1431