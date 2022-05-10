Home Business Wire Redwire Corporation to Report First Quarter 2022 Results on May 12, 2022
Business Wire

Redwire Corporation to Report First Quarter 2022 Results on May 12, 2022

di Business Wire

JACKSONVILLE, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$RDW–Redwire Corporation (NYSE: RDW; “Redwire” or “the Company”) today announced that it will report financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022, at 5:30 p.m. ET on Thursday, May 12, 2022.

The earnings conference call can be accessed by calling 877-485-3108 (toll-free) or 201-689-8264 (toll).

The listen-only audio webcast of the call will be available on the Redwire Investor Relations website: https://ir.redwirespace.com/. Please call in or log on at least five minutes in advance of the scheduled start time.

For those who are unable to listen to the live event, a replay will be available for two weeks following the event by dialing 877-660-6853 (toll-free) or 201-612-7415 (toll) and entering the access code 13730032. To access the webcast replay, visit https://ir.redwirespace.com/.

The earnings release and other information related to the earnings announcement will be available on https://ir.redwirespace.com.

About Redwire

Redwire Corporation (NYSE: RDW) is a leader in space infrastructure for the next generation space economy, with valuable IP for solar power generation and in-space 3D printing and manufacturing. With decades of flight heritage combined with the agile and innovative culture of a commercial space platform, Redwire is uniquely positioned to assist its customers in solving the complex challenges of future space missions. For more information, please visit www.redwirespace.com.

Contacts

Investor Contact:
Michael Shannon

investorrelations@redwirespace.com
904-425-1431

Media Contact:
Tere Riley

Tere.Riley@redwirespace.com
321-831-0134

Articoli correlati

Helios Technologies Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Taimi

Business Wire Business Wire -
Flywheel acquisition strategically enhances Helios’ Hydraulics technologies Durable, highly complementary products offer accelerated path into forestry and mining markets for...
Continua a leggere

Helios Technologies Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Taimi

Business Wire Business Wire -
Flywheel acquisition strategically enhances Helios’ Hydraulics technologies Durable, highly complementary products offer accelerated path into forestry and mining markets for...
Continua a leggere

BigBear.ai Announces First Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Business Wire Business Wire -
Revenue of $36.4 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 Gross margin of 27% for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 Analytics...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

Helios Technologies Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Taimi

Business Wire