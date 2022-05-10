Redwire Corporation to Report First Quarter 2022 Results on May 12, 2022

JACKSONVILLE, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$RDW–Redwire Corporation (NYSE: RDW; “Redwire” or “the Company”) today announced that it will report financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022, at 5:30 p.m. ET on Thursday, May 12, 2022.

The earnings conference call can be accessed by calling 877-485-3108 (toll-free) or 201-689-8264 (toll).

The listen-only audio webcast of the call will be available on the Redwire Investor Relations website: https://ir.redwirespace.com/. Please call in or log on at least five minutes in advance of the scheduled start time.

For those who are unable to listen to the live event, a replay will be available for two weeks following the event by dialing 877-660-6853 (toll-free) or 201-612-7415 (toll) and entering the access code 13730032. To access the webcast replay, visit https://ir.redwirespace.com/.

The earnings release and other information related to the earnings announcement will be available on https://ir.redwirespace.com.

About Redwire

Redwire Corporation (NYSE: RDW) is a leader in space infrastructure for the next generation space economy, with valuable IP for solar power generation and in-space 3D printing and manufacturing. With decades of flight heritage combined with the agile and innovative culture of a commercial space platform, Redwire is uniquely positioned to assist its customers in solving the complex challenges of future space missions. For more information, please visit www.redwirespace.com.

Contacts

Investor Contact:

Michael Shannon



investorrelations@redwirespace.com

904-425-1431

Media Contact:

Tere Riley



Tere.Riley@redwirespace.com

321-831-0134