Redtail Technology Opens Text Messaging Platform to Entire Financial Advisory Community

Redtail Speak provides a compliant and personalized texting/chat solution with more built-in tools to drive communication efficiencies

SACRAMENTO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#BrianMcLaughlin—Redtail Technology (Redtail), the leading provider of client relationship management (CRM) solutions for financial services firms, has upgraded Redtail Speak — a compliance-approved, real-time communication platform for financial advisors — with enhancements focused on improving collaborative processes and accessibility, both for those who use Redtail CRM as well as for those who don’t.

The high demand from financial advisors for compliant text messaging options led Redtail to expand Speak’s breadth to include the entire financial advisory community. In addition to access to non-Redtail users, Speak’s latest enhancements deliver efficiencies that recognize advisors’ need for on-demand, real-time communication solutions. Two of those enhancements include the ability to set up message templates to streamline creation and delivery of commonly sent messages as well as the ability to schedule messages for a future date/time.

“Advisors’ clients have spoken. They want a way to get the advice they need to make important transactions quickly and in the moment; that was why we decided to make our Redtail Speak accessible to the entire industry, whether you use our core CRM product or not,” said Redtail CEO Brian McLaughlin. “More so than ever before, people now expect seamless experiences with almost immediate response times in every aspect of their lives – including financial advisory services. We’re happy to be able to help advisors connect with their clients, and vice versa, whenever they want and in a compliant manner.”

Updates users can expect to see with this new version of Redtail Speak include:

A new user interface, on its own tab outside of Redtail CRM. Integration with Redtail CRM is available so Redtail CRM users will still be able to view their text conversations with their clients within the CRM.

Options to customize your Speak Invite Messages to clients, individually or for the whole account, at the discretion of the owner of the account.

The ability to create Message Templates (for text or chat)

The ability to schedule messages for future delivery (via text or chat)

The ability to set Out-of-Office replies, as well as a clear time for that reply

A new and improved mobile version of Speak

Redtail’s first iteration of Speak won the Wealth Management Industry Award in 2019 in the category of Technology Providers CRM. Speak will maintain its core functions such as: easy searchability and automatic archiving of all conversations, messages, and documents, which are then shared with the advisor’s email surveillance provider.

For more information about pricing, visit Redtail Speak. To attend a Speak 2.0 webinar on January 13 at 1 p.m. PST/4 p.m. EST, click here to register.

About Redtail Technology

Founded in 2003, Redtail Technology is a leading provider of web-based Client Relationship Management (CRM), compliant text messaging solutions (Redtail Speak), paperless office, and email archiving solutions in the financial services industry. The company is dedicated to helping advisors efficiently grow their firms by providing them with the core technologies that drive their day-to-day operations, offering low cost and easy to implement applications and integrating with many of the industry’s most widely used applications. As a pioneer in the financial technology industry, Redtail is committed to providing advisors exceptional customer service and strives to contribute in meaningful ways to its local communities in California, Arizona, and Georgia. For more information, visit www.redtailtechnology.com.

