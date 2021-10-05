Redpoint Global Recognized in 2021 Gartner® Magic QuadrantTM for Data Quality Solutions

Evaluation Based on Completeness of Vision and Ability to Execute

WELLESLEY, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Redpoint Global, a leading software provider that helps brands deliver revenue-generating and personalized customer experiences, today announced it has been positioned by Gartner in the Challengers quadrant of the 2021 Magic Quadrant for Data Quality Solutions1. Redpoint was also positioned as a Challenger in the May 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Multichannel Marketing Hub2.

“We knew early on that data quality is fundamental to digital transformation initiatives and built our software to prioritize delivering perfect data for any use case,” said Dale Renner, CEO and co-founder of Redpoint Global. “As it has become an imperative for brands to compete on the basis of CX using first-party data, particularly with personalized omnichannel journeys, data quality has grown in importance for enterprises and remains a key differentiator for Redpoint. We’re thrilled at this recognition of our company and are excited about the ways in which the market is continuing to evolve.”

Gartner writes, “The discipline of data quality assurance ensures that data is ‘fit for purpose’ and trusted by users in the context of existing business operations, analytics and emerging digital business scenarios. Increasingly, we feel data quality becomes a necessity when amplifying analytics for better insights and for making trusted, data-driven decisions. Data quality is a competitive advantage that data and analytics (D&A) leaders must continuously engage with in order to achieve those goals.”

The report states, “‘Data quality solutions’ are the processes and technologies for identifying, understanding and correcting flaws in data that support effective data and analytics governance across operational business processes and decision making. The packaged solutions available include a range of critical functions, such as profiling, parsing, standardization, cleansing, matching, monitoring, rule creation and analytics, as well as built-in workflow, knowledge bases and collaboration.”

Gartner Disclaimer:

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

GARTNER and MAGIC QUADRANT are registered trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

