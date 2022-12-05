Redis Announces CEO Transition

Rowan Trollope appointed CEO; company co-founder Ofer Bengal to become Chairman, effective February 1, 2023





MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#DBMS—Redis, the leading real-time data platform, announced today the nomination of Rowan Trollope to become the company’s Chief Executive Officer, replacing Ofer Bengal, who will become Chairman of the Board. The transition is part of a long-planned succession process and will be effective February 1, 2023.

Trollope joins Redis from Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN), where he served as CEO for over four years. Bengal co-founded Redis in 2011 with Yiftach Shoolman and has served as its CEO since its inception.

“I’d like to welcome Rowan to Redis. I’m excited by his vision to take the company to its next growth stage,” said Ofer Bengal. “Rowan has the ideal combination of successfully leading a public company, long-time experience of driving value for enterprise customers, and developer origins. His comprehensive business experience and proven track record delivering cloud technologies are invaluable for Redis and will amplify and strengthen its position in the database management systems market.”

“People are fed up with slow and unresponsive apps and businesses realize they need to redesign their products or else lose their customers. At the same time AI is revolutionizing how software is built and is being embedded in virtually every app,” stated Trollope. “In response, entrepreneurs have been hard at work inventing the next generation tech stack, from AI tool-chains to front-end frameworks to the database layer, to make it easy for developers to build fast, scalable apps with AI at the core. I’m excited to join Redis because Ofer, Yiftach, and their team alongside the incredible open-source community, have been creating an insanely great platform that is loved by developers like me. Redis is well positioned to continue disrupting the database market and taking data layer performance to the next level.”

Trollope is a recognized Silicon Valley leader with a depth of experience in software and cloud innovation. He is still an active software developer and holds several patents in computer security and operating systems. From 2018 until earlier this year, Trollope was CEO of Five9, a leading provider of cloud contact center software for the enterprise. Before Five9, he was SVP and General Manager of Cisco’s Applications Group and an executive leadership team member. Prior to Cisco, at Symantec, he was Group President of sales, marketing, and product development, responsible for cloud security and the SMB market. He developed and built the company’s SaaS strategy.

Bengal added, “I started this journey with my partner Yiftach almost 12 years ago, with a vision of disrupting the database space and revolutionizing the data layer performance. Together with an exceptionally talented team, we have made our technology a significant building block in the architectures of some of the world’s largest and most demanding applications. As a founder, my relationship with the company will always be similar to that of a parent and child. Redis is very dear to me, and I look forward to continuing to contribute to its success and growth through my role as chairman.”

Open-source Redis is loved by the developer community and the company’s commercial data platform, Redis Enterprise, powers mission-critical applications for Global 2000 businesses. Redis has been selected as the “Most Loved” NoSQL database for six consecutive years in Stack Overflow’s annual global developer survey. Additionally, the company was recently cited as a Strong Performer in The Forrester Wave™: Translytical Data Platforms, Q4 2022.

About Redis

Data is the lifeline of every business, and Redis helps organizations reimagine how fast they can process, analyze, make predictions, and take action on the data they generate. Redis provides a competitive edge to any business by delivering open source and enterprise-grade data platforms to power applications that drive real-time experiences at any scale. Developers rely on Redis to build performance, scalability, reliability, and security into their applications.

Born in the cloud-native era, Redis uniquely enables users to unify data across multi-cloud, hybrid and global applications to maximize business potential. Learn how Redis can give you this edge at redis.com.

Contacts

Steve Naventi



Redis Media Relations



press@redis.com