Redfin to Announce Third-Quarter 2022 Results on November 9, 2022

SEATTLE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Redfin Corporation (NASDAQ: RDFN) will release third-quarter 2022 results after the stock market closes on Wednesday, November 9, 2022. The company will host a live webcast of its conference call to discuss the results at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time / 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time. Participants may access the live webcast on Redfin’s Investor Relations website at http://investors.redfin.com.

About Redfin

Redfin (www.redfin.com) is a technology-powered real estate company. We help people find a place to live with brokerage, instant home-buying (iBuying), rentals, lending, title insurance, and renovations services. We sell homes for more money and charge half the fee. We also run the country’s #1 real estate brokerage site. Our home-buying customers see homes first with on-demand tours, and our lending and title services help them close quickly. Customers selling a home can take an instant cash offer from Redfin or have our renovations crew fix up their home to sell for top dollar. Our rentals business empowers millions nationwide to find apartments and houses for rent. Since launching in 2006, we’ve saved customers more than $1 billion in commissions. We serve more than 100 markets across the U.S. and Canada and employ over 6,000 people.

Contacts

Investor Relations, Meg Nunnally, 206-576-8610, ir@redfin.com, or

Public Relations, Mariam Sughayer, 206-876-1322, press@redfin.com

