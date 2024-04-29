Redfin Reports Nearly 1 in 5 People Who Plan To Vote for Trump Want to Live in a Place Where Abortion Is Legal

Biden voters feel particularly strongly about living in a place where gender affirming care is legal, while Trump voters feel strongly about living in a place without firm gun control laws

The report is based on a Redfin-commissioned survey conducted by Qualtrics in February 2024. The nationally representative survey was fielded to 2,995 U.S. homeowners and renters, of whom 1,162 said they plan to vote for Donald Trump and 1,171 said they plan to vote for Joe Biden. Redfin refers to these respondents as “Trump voters” and “Biden voters” throughout the report. Respondents were asked to rate their willingness to live in places with a range of characteristics.

The majority of Trump voters either don’t want to live in a place where abortion is legal (34.6%) or are indifferent (47.9%).

More than half (58.4%) of respondents who plan to vote for Joe Biden in the upcoming election want to live somewhere abortion is legal, while 8.9% don’t want to and 32.7% are indifferent. When it came to respondents as a whole—which includes people who said they don’t plan to vote for either Biden or Trump—36.5% want to live somewhere abortion is legal, 21.5% don’t want to, and 42% are indifferent.

Roughly 1 in 4 Trump Voters Want to Live Somewhere With Racial Diversity, Laws Ensuring Equality Based on Sexual Orientation

Over one-quarter of Trump voters (28.7%) want to live in a place where gender affirming care for children is fully legal, and just under one-quarter (24.3%) want to live somewhere with laws ensuring equality based on gender or sexual orientation. A similar share (25.8%) want to live somewhere with racial diversity, while 20% want to live in a place with laws allowing discussion of LGBTQ topics in schools.

Biden voters were much more likely to say they want to live in places with these characteristics.

Biden Voters Feel Strongly About Gender-Affirming Care, Trump Voters Feel Strongly About Guns and Mail-In-Voting

Nearly three-quarters of Biden voters (71.5%) want to live in a place where gender affirming care for children is fully legal—making it the top “want to” answer choice among Biden voters. Next came living in a place that has racial diversity (59.6%), is a “sanctuary city” for migrants (59.2%) and has legal abortion (58.4%).

Trump voters felt most strongly about gun control. Nearly two-thirds (64%) don’t want to live in a place with strong gun control laws. More than half don’t want to live in a place where recreational weed is legal (53%) and 52.3% don’t want to live somewhere that has easy access to vote-by-mail.

Summary: Survey Results

Rate your willingness to live in a place… Likely Trump



Voters Likely Biden



Voters Overall Where abortion is legal I want to 18% 58% 37% I don’t want to 35% 9% 22% With strong gun control laws I want to 12% 36% 22% I don’t want to 64% 20% 42% That has laws ensuring equality based on gender or sexual orientation I want to 24% 58% 39% I don’t want to 15% 6% 10% Where gender affirming care for children is fully legal I want to 29% 72% 48% I don’t want to 35% 6% 20% That has laws allowing discussion of LGBTQ topics in schools I want to 20% 57% 37% I don’t want to 29% 8% 18% With easy access to vote-by-mail I want to 13% 45% 26% I don’t want to 52% 11% 31% Where recreational cannabis/marijuana is fully legal I want to 12% 47% 26% I don’t want to 53% 12% 32% Where there is racial diversity I want to 26% 60% 41% I don’t want to 21% 5% 12% Where there is socioeconomic diversity I want to 29% 42% 34% I don’t want to 32% 18% 26% That is a “sanctuary city” welcome to housing migrants I want to 23% 59% 41% I don’t want to 23% 9% 16%

To view the full report, including charts and methodology, please visit:

https://www.redfin.com/news/politics-housing-survey-2024

