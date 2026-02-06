Redfin Reports Going to the Big Game Could Cost Seattle and Boston Fans the Equivalent of 3 Monthly Mortgage Payments

Seattle and Boston fans traveling to this weekend’s football game would spend the equivalent of three months’ worth of mortgage payments.

Seattle renters are spending half a year’s worth of rental payments on going to the game. Boston renters are spending over four months’ rent.

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--For Seattleites traveling to watch their team compete in this weekend’s big game, it’s going to cost about three times their monthly mortgage payment—or nearly six times their monthly rent. That’s according to a new report from Redfin, the real estate brokerage powered by Rocket.

The story is similar for Bostonians, who are also likely to pay about three times their mortgage payment to watch their team on the national stage. The cost would be more than four times their monthly rent.

All in all, it would cost $12,681 for two people to travel from Seattle to Santa Clara, CA, where this weekend’s game is taking place; that includes ticket prices, airfare and lodging. For two people traveling across the country from Boston, the cost is $13,031. That’s compared to median monthly mortgage payments of roughly $4,500 for Seattle residents and about $4,200 for Boston residents. The Seattle area’s median rent is $2,185, and Boston’s is $2,990.

Redfin broke down housing costs and the major costs of attending this weekend’s biggest game below, using Redfin’s mortgage calculator, typical ticket prices, the cheapest available airfare, and lodging within a reasonable distance of Levi’s Stadium.

Comparing the Cost of Housing to the Cost of Attending the Big Game For Seattleites and Bostonians traveling to and attending football’s biggest game Seattle Boston Median monthly mortgage payment $4,528 $4,228 Typical asking rent $2,185 $2,990 2 Super Bowl tickets $10,000 (2 tix @ $5,000) $10,000 (2 tix @ $5,000) 2 round-trip flights to San Jose, CA (closest airport to Santa Clara) $1,316 (2 tix @ $658) $1,666 (2 tix @ $833) 2 nights at hotel close to Levi’s Stadium (Feb. 7-9) $1,365 $1,365 Total cost of attending the big game $12,681 (2.8x mortgage) (5.8x rent) $13,031 (3.1x mortgage) (4.4x rent)

It’s difficult for many Americans to afford housing, with mortgage rates, home prices and rental prices staying stubbornly high and the economy feeling uncertain. In both Seattle and Boston, the typical household would need to spend half of their income on mortgage payments, much higher than the 30%-of-income rule of thumb. That doesn’t leave a lot of wiggle room for discretionary spending—especially a lot of discretionary spending. But for those who can afford a once-in-a-lifetime experience like attending this weekend’s big game, it may be worth it.

“For fans who place a high value on experiences, spending the equivalent of several months’ housing payments can feel rational, not reckless, as long as it fits within their budget,” said Daryl Fairweather, Redfin’s chief economist. “Big events like this aren’t just about the game; they’re about memories, identity and social connection. The emotional payoff of being there can outweigh the sticker shock, if you can comfortably afford it. The ability to pay for an experience like this is an example of today’s K-shaped economy: Paying three months’ mortgage to attend a game is no big deal for some Americans, and for others, it’s unimaginable.”

To view the full report, including graphs and methodology, please visit: https://www.redfin.com/news/comparing-costs-big-game-housing

