Redfin Debuts Real Estate App in ChatGPT

The new feature gives consumers access to Redfin home listings, data and market insights directly in the widely used AI product

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Redfin (redfin.com), the real estate brokerage powered by Rocket, launched an app in ChatGPT this week. Home searchers can now use the Redfin app in ChatGPT to surface relevant listings and chat with the platform to explore additional homes, neighborhood information and housing-market trends through conversation.

The new app allows home searchers using ChatGPT to ask specific housing questions and refine their search as they go without re-entering criteria. For example, someone might start by asking about homes within a certain budget in a city, then follow up with questions later about neighborhoods, commute times or how prices have changed in recent years. It mirrors how people actually think about housing decisions.

“This launch of a Redfin app in ChatGPT is our way of making home search easier and better as more people use AI platforms to get important information,” said Ariel Dos Santos, Redfin Senior Vice President of Product and Design. “We believe this additional entry point into our listings and data will make home searchers’ lives easier, and the experience aligns with our goal of making home search less about filters and more conversational.”

The launch reflects Redfin’s belief that homebuying works best as a back-and-forth conversation, and not a rigid, step-by-step process. The app in ChatGPT builds on Redfin’s broader push to make home search feel more natural across its platforms. In November, Redfin announced conversational search on Redfin.com, allowing users to ask specific questions and refine their search using plain language rather than relying on filters. Conversational search is now available on Redfin’s iOS app as well. Redfin remains the only brokerage that lets people have an ongoing, back-and-forth conversation directly within the search bars on its website and mobile app, making it easy to adjust criteria, explore alternatives and find that “needle in a haystack” home.

The Redfin app in ChatGPT is another way Redfin is using AI to transform real estate. Aside from this app and conversational search, Redfin offers the Redfin Estimate, which provides real-time home values; Ask Redfin, an AI-powered Q&A for home and market insights; and Buying Power, which helps homebuyers understand what they can truly afford.

To connect to Redfin’s app in ChatGPT, web and iOS users can go to their ChatGPT profile, navigate to settings > apps > explore apps, and search for Redfin. Once connected, users can click “start chat” to begin their home search.

