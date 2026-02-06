Reddit Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Results; Announces $1 Billion Share Repurchase Program

di
Business Wire
-

Daily Active Uniques (“DAUq”) increased 19% year-over-year to 121.4 million

Q4 Revenue grew 70% year-over-year to $726 million. 2025 Revenue grew 69% to $2.2 billion

Q4 Net Income $252 million, 35% of revenue. 2025 Net Income $530 million, 24% of revenue

Q4 Adj. EBITDA1 $327 million, 45% of revenue. 2025 Adj. EBITDA1 $845 million, 38% of revenue

Reddit’s Board of Directors authorized repurchase program of up to $1 billion of Class A common stock

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Reddit, Inc. (NYSE: RDDT) today announced financial results for the quarter and full year ended December 31, 2025. Reddit’s complete financial results and management commentary can be found in its shareholder letter on Reddit’s Investor Relations website at https://investor.redditinc.com.



We’re entering the next era of Reddit—defined by sharper execution, global expansion, and product innovation that puts real people and conversations at the center,” said Steve Huffman, Reddit Co-Founder and CEO.Our focus is on turning Reddit’s authenticity into even more everyday utility.”

Fourth quarter 2025

  • Total revenue increased 70% year-over-year to $726 million, Ad revenue increased 75% year-over-year to $690 million, and Other revenue increased 8% year-over-year to $36 million
  • Gross margin was 91.9%, as compared to 92.6% in the prior year
  • Net income was $252 million, an improvement of $181 million from the prior year
  • Adjusted EBITDA1 was $327 million, an improvement of $173 million from the prior year
  • Operating cash flow was $267 million, an improvement of $177 million from the prior year
  • Free Cash Flow1 was $264 million, an improvement of $174 million from the prior year
  • Basic and diluted earnings per share (“EPS”) were $1.32 and $1.24, respectively
  • Total fully diluted shares outstanding were 206.1 million as of December 31, 2025, consistent with the prior quarter and down from 206.2 million as of December 31, 2024

Full year 2025

  • Total revenue increased 69% year-over-year to $2.2 billion, Ad revenue increased 74% year-over-year to $2.1 billion, and Other revenue increased 22% year-over-year to $140 million
  • Gross margin was 91.2%, an improvement of 70 basis points from the prior year
  • Net income was $530 million, an improvement of $1,014 million from the prior year
  • Adjusted EBITDA1 was $845 million, an improvement of $547 million from the prior year
  • Operating cash flow was $691 million, an improvement of $469 million from the prior year
  • Free Cash Flow1 was $684 million, an improvement of $468 million from the prior year
  • Basic and diluted EPS were $2.84 and $2.62, respectively

Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Financial Highlights

 

 

Three months ended
December 31,

 

 

 

Year ended
December 31,

 

 

(in millions, except percentages and per share amounts; unaudited)

2025

 

2024

 

% Change

 

2025

 

2024

 

% Change

Revenue

$

726

 

 

$

428

 

 

70

%

 

$

2,203

 

 

$

1,300

 

 

69

%

U.S.

$

583

 

 

$

348

 

 

68

%

 

$

1,786

 

 

$

1,064

 

 

68

%

International

$

142

 

 

$

80

 

 

78

%

 

$

417

 

 

$

237

 

 

76

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP gross margin

 

91.9

%

 

 

92.6

%

 

 

 

 

91.2

%

 

 

90.5

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income (loss)

$

252

 

 

$

71

 

 

 

 

$

530

 

 

$

(484

)

 

 

Net margin

 

34.7

%

 

 

16.6

%

 

 

 

 

24.1

%

 

 

(37.2

)%

 

 

Net income (loss) per share

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

$

1.32

 

 

$

0.40

 

 

 

 

$

2.84

 

 

$

(3.33

)

 

 

Diluted

$

1.24

 

 

$

0.36

 

 

 

 

$

2.62

 

 

$

(3.33

)

 

 

Adjusted EBITDA*

$

327

 

 

$

154

 

 

 

 

$

845

 

 

$

298

 

 

 

Adjusted EBITDA margin*

 

45.1

%

 

 

36.1

%

 

 

 

 

38.4

%

 

 

22.9

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

$

267

 

 

$

90

 

 

 

 

$

691

 

 

$

222

 

 

 

Free Cash Flow*

$

264

 

 

$

89

 

 

 

 

$

684

 

 

$

216

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities

$

2,477

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

*The definitions of Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, and Free Cash Flow can be found in the Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures section of this release. A reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measure can be found on pages 11-12.

Financial Outlook

The guidance provided below is based on Reddit’s current estimates and is not a guarantee of future performance. This guidance is subject to significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including the risk factors discussed in Reddit’s reports on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). Reddit undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statements or estimates, except as required by applicable law.

As we look ahead, we will share our internal thoughts on revenue and Adjusted EBITDA for the first quarter.

In the first quarter of 2026, we estimate:

  • Revenue in the range of $595 million to $605 million
  • Adjusted EBITDA2 in the range of $210 million to $220 million

Earnings Conference Call Information and Community Update

Reddit will host a conference call to discuss the results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2025 on Thursday, February 5, 2026, at 1:30 p.m. PT / 4:30 p.m. ET. A live webcast of the call can be accessed on Reddit’s Investor Relations website at https://investor.redditinc.com and investor relations subreddit, r/RDDT, at https://www.reddit.com/r/RDDT/. A replay of the webcast and transcript will be available on the same websites following the conclusion of the conference call.

Reddit will solicit questions from the community in the investor relations subreddit, r/RDDT, at https://www.reddit.com/r/RDDT/ on Thursday, February 5, 2026, after the market closes, and post responses following the earnings call at Reddit’s Investor Relations website at https://investor.redditinc.com and r/RDDT at https://www.reddit.com/r/RDDT/.

Reddit uses the investor relations page on its website https://investor.redditinc.com, as well as the subreddits r/RDDT and r/reddit, available at https://www.reddit.com/r/RDDT/ and https://www.reddit.com/r/reddit/, respectively, as means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with its disclosure obligation under Regulation FD.

Share Repurchase Program

Reddit also announced today that its Board of Directors authorized a share repurchase program to purchase up to $1 billion of our Class A common stock (the “Share Repurchase Program”). Under the Share Repurchase Program, we may repurchase shares of our Class A common stock from time to time on the open market (including via pre-set trading plans), in privately negotiated transactions, or through other transactions in accordance with applicable securities laws. The Share Repurchase Program does not obligate us to acquire any particular amount of Class A common stock, has no expiration date, and may be suspended or discontinued at any time at our discretion.

Notes

1 The definitions of Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, and Free Cash Flow can be found in the Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures section of this release. A reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measure can be found on pages 11-12.
2 We have not provided a reconciliation to the forward-looking U.S. GAAP equivalent measures for our non-GAAP guidance due to uncertainty regarding, and the potential variability of, reconciling items. Therefore, a reconciliation of these non-GAAP guidance measures to their corresponding U.S. GAAP guidance measures is not available without unreasonable effort.

About Reddit

Reddit is a community of communities. It’s built on shared interests, passion, and trust, and is home to the most open and authentic conversations on the internet. Every day, Reddit users submit, vote, and comment on the topics they care most about. With 100,000+ active communities and 121+ million daily active unique visitors, Reddit is one of the internet’s largest sources of information. For more information, visit www.redditinc.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events or Reddit's future financial or operating performance. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such as "may," "will," "should," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "going to," "could," "intends," "target," "projects," "contemplates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "potential" or "continue" or the negative of these words or other similar terms or expressions that concern Reddit's expectations, strategy, priorities, plans or intentions. Forward-looking statements in this release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding Reddit’s future financial and operating performance, plans with respect to the Share Repurchase Program, and GAAP and non-GAAP guidance. Reddit's expectations and beliefs regarding these matters may not materialize, and actual results in future periods are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected, including those more fully described under the caption “Risk Factors” and elsewhere in documents that Reddit files with the SEC from time to time, including Reddit’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, which is being filed with the SEC at or around the date hereof. The forward-looking statements in this release are based on information available to Reddit as of the date hereof, and Reddit undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

A Note About Metrics

We define a daily active unique (“DAUq”) as a user whom we can identify with a unique identifier who has visited a page on the Reddit website, www.reddit.com, or opened a Reddit application at least once during a 24-hour period. Average DAUq for a particular period is calculated by adding the number of DAUq on each day of that period and dividing that sum by the number of days in that period.

We define a weekly active unique (“WAUq”) as a user whom we can identify with a unique identifier who has visited a page on the Reddit website, www.reddit.com, or opened a Reddit application at least once during a trailing seven-day period. Average quarterly WAUq for a particular period is calculated by adding the number of WAUq on each day of that period and dividing that sum by the number of days in that period.

We define average revenue per unique (“ARPU”) as quarterly revenue in a given geography divided by the average DAUq in that geography. For the purposes of calculating ARPU, advertising revenue in a given geography is based on the geographic location in which advertising impressions are delivered, as this approximates revenue based on user activity, while other revenue in a given geography is based on the billing address of the customer.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We use certain non-GAAP financial measures to supplement our consolidated financial statements, which are presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP, to evaluate our core operating performance. These non-GAAP financial measures include Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, Free Cash Flow, and Free Cash Flow margin. We use these non-GAAP financial measures to facilitate reviews of our operational performance and as a basis for strategic planning. By excluding certain items that are non-recurring or not reflective of the performance of our normal course of business, we believe that these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding our performance. Accordingly, we believe these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors and others because they allow investors to supplement their understanding of our financial trends and evaluate our ongoing and future performance in the same manner as management. However, there are a number of limitations related to the use of non-GAAP financial measures as they reflect the exercise of judgment by our management about which expenses are included or excluded in determining these non-GAAP measures. These non-GAAP measures should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for or in isolation from, our financial results prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Other companies, including companies in our industry, may calculate these non-GAAP financial measures differently or not at all, which reduces their usefulness as comparative measures.

A reconciliation is provided below for each historical non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable financial measure stated in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Reddit encourages investors to review the related U.S. GAAP financial measures and the reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable U.S. GAAP financial measures, and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate Reddit’s business. We have not provided a reconciliation to the forward-looking GAAP equivalent measures for our non-GAAP guidance due to uncertainty regarding, and the potential variability of, reconciling items. Therefore, a reconciliation of these non-GAAP guidance measures to their corresponding GAAP guidance measures is not available without unreasonable effort.

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income (loss) excluding interest (income) expense, net, income tax expense (benefit), depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation expense and related taxes, other (income) expense, net, and certain other non-recurring or non-cash items impacting net income (loss) that we do not consider indicative of our ongoing business performance. Other (income) expense, net consists primarily of realized gains and losses on sales of marketable securities, foreign currency transaction gains and losses, and other income and expense that are not indicative of our core operating performance. Adjusted EBITDA margin is defined as Adjusted EBITDA divided by revenue. We consider the exclusion of certain non-recurring or non-cash items in calculating Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin to provide a useful measure for investors and others to evaluate our operating results in the same manner as management.

Free Cash Flow represents net cash provided by (used in) operating activities less purchases of property and equipment. Free Cash Flow margin is defined as Free Cash Flow divided by revenue. We believe that Free Cash Flow is useful to investors as a liquidity measure because it measures our ability to generate or use cash. Once our business needs and obligations are met, cash can be used to maintain a strong balance sheet and invest in future growth. Additionally, we believe that Free Cash Flow is an important measure since we use third-party infrastructure partners to host our services and therefore we do not incur significant capital expenditures to support revenue generating activities.

Reddit, Inc.

Key Operating Metrics by Geography

(in millions, except percentages and ARPU)

(unaudited)

 

 

Three months ended
December 31,

 

 

 

Year ended
December 31,

 

 

 

2025

 

2024

 

% Change

 

2025

 

2024

 

% Change

Revenue: Global

$

725.6

 

 

$

427.7

 

 

70

%

 

$

2,202.5

 

 

$

1,300.2

 

 

69

%

Revenue: U.S.

$

583.3

 

 

$

347.7

 

 

68

%

 

$

1,785.6

 

 

$

1,063.6

 

 

68

%

Revenue: International

$

142.3

 

 

$

80.0

 

 

78

%

 

$

416.9

 

 

$

236.6

 

 

76

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three months ended
December 31,

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

2025

 

2024

 

% Change

 

 

 

 

 

 

DAUq: Global

 

121.4

 

 

 

101.7

 

 

19

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

DAUq: U.S.

 

52.5

 

 

 

48.0

 

 

9

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

DAUq: International

 

68.9

 

 

 

53.7

 

 

28

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Logged-in DAUq: Global

 

50.7

 

 

 

46.1

 

 

10

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

Logged-in DAUq: U.S.

 

23.0

 

 

 

21.9

 

 

5

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

Logged-in DAUq: International

 

27.7

 

 

 

24.2

 

 

14

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Logged-out DAUq: Global

 

70.7

 

 

 

55.6

 

 

27

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

Logged-out DAUq: U.S.

 

29.5

 

 

 

26.1

 

 

13

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

Logged-out DAUq: International

 

41.2

 

 

 

29.5

 

 

40

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

WAUq: Global

 

471.6

 

 

 

379.4

 

 

24

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

WAUq: U.S.

 

193.4

 

 

 

172.2

 

 

12

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

WAUq: International

 

278.2

 

 

 

207.2

 

 

34

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

ARPU: Global

$

5.98

 

 

$

4.21

 

 

42

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

ARPU: U.S.

$

10.79

 

 

$

7.04

 

 

53

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

ARPU: International

$

2.31

 

 

$

1.67

 

 

38

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 
Reddit, Inc.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands)

(unaudited)

 

 

December 31,

 

2025

 

2024

Assets

 

 

 

Current assets

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

$

953,569

 

 

$

562,092

 

Marketable securities

 

1,523,242

 

 

 

1,278,717

 

Accounts receivable, net

 

590,162

 

 

 

349,534

 

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

 

69,012

 

 

 

33,058

 

Total current assets

 

3,135,985

 

 

 

2,223,401

 

Property and equipment, net

 

12,710

 

 

 

12,652

 

Operating lease right-of-use assets, net

 

20,788

 

 

 

23,249

 

Intangible assets, net

 

15,521

 

 

 

25,424

 

Goodwill

 

42,174

 

 

 

42,174

 

Other noncurrent assets

 

11,995

 

 

 

9,695

 

Total assets

$

3,239,173

 

 

$

2,336,595

 

 

 

 

 

Liabilities and stockholders’ equity (deficit)

 

 

 

Current liabilities

 

 

 

Accounts payable

$

62,929

 

 

$

45,423

 

Operating lease liabilities

 

7,023

 

 

 

6,137

 

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

 

201,331

 

 

 

124,464

 

Total current liabilities

 

271,283

 

 

 

176,024

 

Operating lease liabilities, noncurrent

 

16,191

 

 

 

20,565

 

Other noncurrent liabilities

 

22,661

 

 

 

9,257

 

Total liabilities

 

310,135

 

 

 

205,846

 

Commitments and contingencies

 

 

 

Stockholders’ equity (deficit):

 

 

 

Preferred stock

 

 

 

 

 

Class A common stock

 

14

 

 

 

12

 

Class B common stock

 

5

 

 

 

5

 

Class C common stock

 

 

 

 

 

Additional paid-in capital

 

3,595,772

 

 

 

3,331,546

 

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

 

4,364

 

 

 

24

 

Accumulated deficit

 

(671,117

)

 

 

(1,200,838

)

Total stockholders’ equity (deficit)

 

2,929,038

 

 

 

2,130,749

 

Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity (deficit)

$

3,239,173

 

 

$

2,336,595

 

 
Reddit, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

(unaudited)

 

 

 

Three months ended
December 31,

 

Year ended
December 31,

 

2025

 

2024

 

2025

 

2024

Revenue

$

725,607

 

$

427,707

 

$

2,202,506

 

$

1,300,205

 

Costs and expenses:

 

 

 

 

Cost of revenue

 

58,718

 

 

31,845

 

 

194,216

 

 

123,595

 

Research and development

 

198,885

 

 

188,644

 

 

783,145

 

 

935,152

 

Sales and marketing

 

163,852

 

 

80,516

 

 

503,863

 

 

350,579

 

General and administrative

 

72,324

 

 

73,830

 

 

279,298

 

 

451,447

 

Total costs and expenses

 

493,779

 

 

374,835

 

 

1,760,522

 

 

1,860,773

 

Income (loss) from operations

 

231,828

 

 

52,872

 

 

441,984

 

 

(560,568

)

Other income (expense), net

 

22,990

 

 

17,115

 

 

86,706

 

 

75,361

 

Income (loss) before income taxes

 

254,818

 

 

69,987

 

 

528,690

 

 

(485,207

)

Income tax expense (benefit)

 

3,215

 

 

(1,049

)

 

(1,031

)

 

(931

)

Net income (loss)

$

251,603

 

$

71,036

 

$

529,721

 

$

(484,276

)

Net income (loss) per share attributable to Class A and Class B common stock

 

 

 

 

Basic

$

1.32

 

$

0.40

 

$

2.84

 

$

(3.33

)

Diluted

$

1.24

 

$

0.36

 

$

2.62

 

$

(3.33

)

Weighted-average shares used to compute net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

189,971,813

 

 

177,484,215

 

 

186,383,271

 

 

145,472,389

 

Diluted

 

202,932,334

 

 

199,057,762

 

 

202,107,978

 

 

145,472,389

 

 
Reddit, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(in thousands)

(unaudited)

 

 

Three months ended
December 31,

 

Year ended
December 31,

 

2025

 

2024

 

2025

 

2024

Cash flows from operating activities

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income (loss)

$

251,603

 

 

$

71,036

 

 

$

529,721

 

 

$

(484,276

)

Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

4,151

 

 

 

4,161

 

 

 

15,948

 

 

 

15,643

 

Non-cash operating lease cost

 

1,678

 

 

 

69

 

 

 

6,197

 

 

 

4,110

 

Amortization of premium (accretion of discount) on marketable securities, net

 

(5,860

)

 

 

(11,516

)

 

 

(28,214

)

 

 

(43,400

)

Stock-based compensation expense

 

85,178

 

 

 

85,114

 

 

 

343,180

 

 

 

801,646

 

Other adjustments

 

180

 

 

 

(148

)

 

 

848

 

 

 

(4,187

)

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Accounts receivable

 

(102,602

)

 

 

(65,366

)

 

 

(241,356

)

 

 

(104,280

)

Prepaid expenses and other assets

 

(13,658

)

 

 

(7,719

)

 

 

(37,082

)

 

 

(19,485

)

Operating lease right-of-use assets and liabilities

 

(1,817

)

 

 

291

 

 

 

(7,224

)

 

 

(2,397

)

Accounts payable

 

(8,774

)

 

 

(17,054

)

 

 

18,166

 

 

 

(570

)

Accrued expenses and other liabilities

 

56,728

 

 

 

31,129

 

 

 

90,691

 

 

 

59,264

 

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

$

266,807

 

 

$

89,997

 

 

$

690,875

 

 

$

222,068

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash flows from investing activities

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Purchases of property and equipment

 

(3,164

)

 

 

(842

)

 

 

(6,706

)

 

 

(6,248

)

Purchases of marketable securities

 

(692,993

)

 

 

(570,988

)

 

 

(2,298,397

)

 

 

(1,996,725

)

Maturities of marketable securities

 

484,917

 

 

 

530,241

 

 

 

2,065,971

 

 

 

1,573,602

 

Proceeds from sale of marketable securities

 

4,862

 

 

 

 

 

 

17,234

 

 

 

 

Cash paid for acquisitions, net of cash acquired

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(17,137

)

Other investing activities

 

554

 

 

 

(1,508

)

 

 

3,009

 

 

 

5,821

 

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

$

(205,824

)

 

$

(43,097

)

 

$

(218,889

)

 

$

(440,687

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash flows from financing activities

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Proceeds from issuance of Class A common stock in initial public offering, net of underwriting discounts and commissions

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

600,022

 

Proceeds from exercise of employee stock options

 

4,575

 

 

 

26,039

 

 

 

25,075

 

 

 

88,972

 

Taxes paid related to net share settlement of restricted stock units

 

(23,533

)

 

 

(26,467

)

 

 

(104,028

)

 

 

(294,573

)

Payments of initial public offering costs

 

 

 

 

(275

)

 

 

 

 

 

(8,775

)

Other financing activities

 

(109

)

 

 

 

 

 

(1,606

)

 

 

(6,111

)

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

$

(19,067

)

 

$

(703

)

 

$

(80,559

)

 

$

379,535

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash

 

41,916

 

 

 

46,197

 

 

 

391,427

 

 

 

160,916

 

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at the beginning of the period

 

911,653

 

 

 

515,945

 

 

 

562,142

 

 

 

401,226

 

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at the end of the period

$

953,569

 

 

$

562,142

 

 

$

953,569

 

 

$

562,142

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

 

953,569

 

 

 

562,092

 

 

 

953,569

 

 

 

562,092

 

Restricted cash

 

 

 

 

50

 

 

 

 

 

 

50

 

Total cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash

$

953,569

 

 

$

562,142

 

 

$

953,569

 

 

$

562,142

 

 
Reddit, Inc.

Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin

(in thousands, except percentages)

(unaudited)

 

 

Three months ended
December 31,

 

Year ended
December 31,

 

2025

 

2024

 

2025

 

2024

Net income (loss)

$

251,603

 

 

$

71,036

 

 

$

529,721

 

 

$

(484,276

)

Add (deduct):

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest (income) expense, net

 

(22,947

)

 

 

(20,578

)

 

 

(86,722

)

 

 

(78,121

)

Income tax expense (benefit)

 

3,215

 

 

 

(1,049

)

 

 

(1,031

)

 

 

(931

)

Depreciation and amortization

 

4,151

 

 

 

4,161

 

 

 

15,948

 

 

 

15,643

 

Stock-based compensation expense and related taxes

 

91,067

 

 

 

97,297

 

 

 

387,141

 

 

 

842,932

 

Other (income) expense, net

 

(43

)

 

 

3,463

 

 

 

16

 

 

 

2,760

 

Adjusted EBITDA

$

327,046

 

 

$

154,330

 

 

$

845,073

 

 

$

298,007

 

Net margin

 

34.7

%

 

 

16.6

%

 

 

24.1

%

 

 

(37.2

)%

Adjusted EBITDA margin

 

45.1

%

 

 

36.1

%

 

 

38.4

%

 

 

22.9

%

 
Reddit, Inc.

Reconciliation of Free Cash Flow and Free Cash Flow Margin

(in thousands, except percentages)

(unaudited)

 

 

 

 

Three months ended
December 31,

 

Year ended
December 31,

 

2025

 

2024

 

2025

 

2024

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

$

266,807

 

 

$

89,997

 

 

$

690,875

 

 

$

222,068

 

Less:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Purchases of property and equipment

 

(3,164

)

 

 

(842

)

 

 

(6,706

)

 

 

(6,248

)

Free Cash Flow

$

263,643

 

 

$

89,155

 

 

$

684,169

 

 

$

215,820

 

Operating cash flow margin

 

36.8

%

 

 

21.0

%

 

 

31.4

%

 

 

17.1

%

Free Cash Flow margin

 

36.3

%

 

 

20.8

%

 

 

31.1

%

 

 

16.6

%

 


Contacts

Investor Relations
ir@reddit.com

Media Relations
press@reddit.com