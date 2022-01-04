RedCloud Consulting Acquires Denny Mountain Media

Infusion of additional marketing and digital design talent strengthens Pacific Northwest roots for award-winning firm

BELLEVUE, Wash.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ConsultingJobs—RedCloud Consulting, a boutique, business management and technology consulting firm in Bellevue, Washington has acquired Seattle-based Denny Mountain Media (DMM), a digital staffing agency that specializes in digital content, design and marketing. DMM adds further depth and expertise in marketing and digital design to RedCloud’s proven and award-winning approach to consulting in the Pacific Northwest.

The DMM consultants joining RedCloud are a savvy team that enable RedCloud to immediately serve more of their clients’ project needs, while well positioning the firm for ongoing expansion amidst a once in a generation labor tightening. DMM shares RedCloud’s culture of client service, ensuring that existing and new clients will remain a top priority as the companies merge and move forward.

“Our decisions on growth are driven directly by the needs of our clients, with a keen eye on ensuring the high level of client service we’ve built the firm on stays intact. Bringing DMM’s team of experts into the RedCloud fold immediately bolsters our ability to serve our clients in a historic time when the regional labor market is extremely tight,” said Brett Alston, Managing Partner of RedCloud. “The combination of our firm’s proven success, along with new, top-notch talent will provide our clients with a more complete consulting experience, encompassing a full suite of services including strategy, data and design.”

Over the last 17 years in the Pacific Northwest, DMM has always led with stellar client service and creative solutions. This approach is now supported by RedCloud’s award-winning employee and client processes and community programs. Bringing a Seattle-based firm into their family only strengthens RedCloud’s local roots, bringing local talent and businesses together to collaboratively drive innovation and economic opportunity.

About RedCloud Consulting

Founded in 1995, RedCloud is a boutique Management Consulting firm based in Bellevue, WA providing a set of core, expert services to enterprise-level clients. Underpinned by an entrepreneurial, people-first mentality, everything we do at RedCloud is grounded in our unwavering belief in Transparency and Integrity, enabling success for our consultants and clients alike. Our consultants know precisely what is expected of them and what they can expect from RedCloud. Learn more at: redcloudconsulting.com, or by following RedCloud on LinkedIn.

Contacts

Jaime Quick



ChangeUp Advisors for RedCloud Consulting



jq@changeupadvisors.com