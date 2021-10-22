Home Business Wire Redbox to Ring the NASDAQ Stock Market Opening Bell
Redbox to Ring the NASDAQ Stock Market Opening Bell

–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Redbox, a leading entertainment company, will visit the Nasdaq MarketSite in Times Square to ring the Opening Bell and celebrate the start of trading of the company’s shares. Chief Executive Officer Galen Smith, and other Redbox executives will be on-hand.

Where:

Nasdaq MarketSite – 4 Times Square – 43rd & Broadway – Broadcast Studio

When:

Monday, October 25, 2021 – 9:15 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. ET

Redbox Press Contact

Peter Binazeski, Head of Public Relations

peter.binazeski@redbox.com

Nasdaq MarketSite Media Contact

Peter Gau

(201) 388-9682

Peter.gau@nasdaq.com

Feed Information

Fiber Line (Encompass Waterfront): 4463

Gal 3C/06C 95.05 degrees West 18 mhz Lower

DL 3811 Vertical

FEC 3/4

SR 13.235 DR 18.295411 MOD 4:2:0 DVBS QPSK

Getty Photos

Photos from the event will be available shortly after it concludes. They can be downloaded via:

https://dam.gettyimages.com/assignments/redbox-goes-public

Redbox B-Roll and Assets

Available for download via:

https://www.dropbox.com/sh/pxkauxaodf0u8le/AAAQe13C35QUGxK2z0jHwyf_a?dl=0

Webcast

A live stream of the Nasdaq Opening Bell will be available at:

https://www.nasdaq.com/marketsite/bell-ringing-ceremony

About Redbox

Redbox (NASDAQ: RDBX) is a leading entertainment company that gives consumers access to a large variety of content across digital and physical media. The company operates a rapidly growing digital streaming service that provides both ad supported (AVOD) and paid movies from Hollywood studios and hundreds of content partners, as well as over 100 channels of free ad supported streaming television (FAST). The Redbox app is available on major entertainment platforms that include Roku devices, connected TVs, gaming platforms, the web as well iOS and Android devices. Redbox also operates its popular kiosks across the US at thousands of retail locations – giving consumers affordable access to the latest in entertainment. The company produces, acquires, and distributes movies through its Redbox Entertainment label, providing rights to talent-led films that are distributed across Redbox’s digital and physical services as well as through third-party digital services. Headquartered just outside of Chicago, Redbox has offices in Los Angeles and Seattle. For more information visit www.redbox.com.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn or on Twitter @Nasdaq.

