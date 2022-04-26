Red River Recognized as the 2021 Americas Connected Security Partner of the Year by Juniper Networks

CLAREMONT, N.H. & CHANTILLY, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Red River, a technology transformation company, today announced that it was recognized as the 2021 Americas Connected Security Partner of the Year by Juniper Networks, a leader in secure, AI-driven networks. Each year, Juniper recognizes partners who have demonstrated innovative solutions to drive new business, exceptional attention to customer experience and have overachieved on their financial goals.

Red River was recognized in the category of Connected Security for its ability to integrate Juniper technologies to safeguard users, applications and infrastructure by extending security solutions across the entire network. Red River has become an industry leader in helping organizations build threat-aware networks designed to keep attackers at bay and networks secure for business and mission-critical traffic.

“We are thrilled to be recognized by Juniper as a Connected Security Partner of the Year,” said Kush Kumar, Chief Revenue Office for Red River. “This award underscores the strength of our partnership and highlights Red River’s ability to deliver leading-edge security solutions to our customers.”

Partner of the Year Awards are part of the Juniper Partner Advantage Program (JPA). The Program not only recognizes Partners for their outstanding performance, but also focuses on partner development through specializations, certification and Enterprise Plus and Deal Registration programs that aim to drive opportunity in the AI-Driven Enterprise.

“Security is incredibly important to our customers – and partners like Red River are key to making sure that all of our users have secure networks,” said Gordon Mackintosh, VP, Global Channels and Virtual Sales at Juniper Networks. “We applaud Red River’s accomplishment and look forward to continuing to partner with them to help organizations extend security throughout every aspect of their network infrastructure.”

