Red River Recognized as an Elite 150 on CRN’s 2022 MSP 500 List

CLAREMONT, N.H. & CHANTILLY, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Red River, a technology transformation company, announced today that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Red River to its Managed Service Provider (MSP) 500 list in the Elite 150 category for 2022.

CRN’s annual MSP 500 list identifies the leading service providers in North America whose forward-thinking approaches to managed services are changing the landscape of the IT channel, helping end users increase efficiency and simplify IT solutions, while maximizing their return on investment. With many customers still recovering from the impact of the ongoing pandemic, MSPs have become a vital part of the success of businesses worldwide. MSPs not only empower organizations to leverage intricate technologies but also help them keep a strict focus on their core business goals without straining their budgets.

The annual MSP 500 list is divided into three sections: the MSP Pioneer 250, recognizing companies with business models weighted toward managed services and largely focused on the SMB market; the MSP Elite 150, recognizing large, data center-focused MSPs with a strong mix of on- and off-premises services; and the Managed Security 100, recognizing MSPs focused primarily on off-premises and cloud-based security services.

Red River is recognized as one of CRN’s 2022 Elite 150 for its extensive managed services portfolio, including on-premises and off-premises capabilities, weighted toward midmarket, enterprise and public sector customers. The company’s team of certified experts help customers improve end-to-end responsiveness, drive workplace productivity, and maximize internal resources and technology investments. With over 700 employees, 1,500 certifications and a national footprint that includes three 24×7 network operations centers (NOC), Red River is well positioned to help customers navigate digital transformation.

“In addition to having to adjust their own business operations to account for the changed conditions during the pandemic, MSPs have also seen increased demand for their managed communications, collaboration and security services,” said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. “The solution providers on our 2022 MSP 500 list deserve credit for their innovative and game-changing approaches to managed services in these unpredictable times, as well as their ability to optimize operational efficiencies and systems without straining IT budgets.”

“Red River is honored to have been named an Elite 150 company on CRN’s MSP 500 list,” said Jason Waldrop, President of Managed Services for Red River. “I’m incredibly proud of our team and their ability to adapt to new challenges and support each other while continuing to deliver for our customers.”

The MSP 500 list will be featured in the February 2022 issue of CRN and online at www.crn.com/msp500.

About Red River

Red River brings together the ideal combination of talent, partners and products to disrupt the status quo in technology and drive success for business and government in ways previously unattainable. Red River serves organizations well beyond traditional technology integration, bringing 25 years of experience and mission-critical expertise in security, networking, analytics, collaboration, mobility and cloud solutions. Learn more at redriver.com

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelco.com

