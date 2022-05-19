Red River Names Industry Veteran Brian Roach as Chief Executive Officer

CLAREMONT, N.H. & CHANTILLY, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Red River, a technology transformation company serving government and enterprise customers, today announced that Brian Roach has been appointed Chief Executive Officer, effective May 31.

Roach joins Red River from SAP North America, where he led the Regulated Industries practice in the United States. He oversaw the business’ strategy, operations, and customer relationships, partnering with federal, state, and local governments, as well as organizations in the higher education, aerospace and defense, healthcare, and utilities industries.

“Brian is ideally suited to lead Red River into the future,” said Red River Chairman Nana Banerjee. “He is an accomplished industry veteran with a deep understanding of our clients and markets. He also has a strong track record of building partnerships and bringing people together. This combination of experience and leadership is just what Red River needs in its next chapter of expanded growth.”

Prior to SAP, Roach spent six years with Juniper Networks, where he led the National Government business unit, selling and delivering high-performance networking and security systems to U.S. government agencies. He has also had leadership roles at Microsoft, Lockheed Martin, and Unisys during his more than 20-year career.

“This is an exciting time to join Red River,” said Roach. “Technology integration and modernization has never been more critical to organizations and Red River’s unique ability to combine cutting-edge solutions with unmatched engineering expertise has made it a distinct leader. I look forward to working with this talented team and our ecosystem of partners to deliver solutions tailored to customers across all segments.”

Red River is a portfolio company of Cerberus Capital Management, a global leader in alternative investing.

“Red River continues to meet the evolving needs of government agencies and businesses with its market-leading capabilities,” said Michael Sanford, Cerberus Senior Managing Director. “With the company’s exciting growth trajectory, it’s great to welcome Brian to this strong management team as Red River builds on its more than 25 years of leadership.”

Red River brings together the ideal combination of talent, partners and products to disrupt the status quo in technology and drive success for business and government in ways previously unattainable. Red River serves organizations well beyond traditional technology integration, bringing more than 25 years of experience and mission-critical expertise in security, networking, data center, collaboration, mobility and cloud solutions. Learn more at www.redriver.com.

