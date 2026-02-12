Red River Named to CRN’s MSP 500 List For 2026 in the Elite 150 Category

CHANTILLY, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Red River, a technology transformation company specializing in AI-driven cybersecurity and IT infrastructure solutions for government and enterprise customers, announced today that it has been named by CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, to the Managed Service Provider (MSP) 500 list in the Elite 150 category for 2026.

CRN’s annual MSP 500 list is a comprehensive guide to the leading MSPs in North America. These companies deliver essential managed services that enhance business efficiency, simplify IT, and optimize return on technology investments for their customers.

The annual MSP 500 list is divided into three sections: the Pioneer 250, which recognizes MSPs focused on the small- and midsize-business market; the Elite 150, recognizing MSPs with a blend of on- and off-premises services for mostly midmarket and enterprise customers; and the Security MSP 100, spotlighting MSPs with cloud-based security services expertise.

The MSP 500 list showcases and celebrates MSPs that are driving growth and innovation. These companies empower businesses with complex technologies so they can achieve their business goals without stretching financial resources.

Red River is recognized for its extensive managed services portfolio, supporting both enterprise and public sector customers across the entire IT lifecycle with expertise in AI, cloud, collaboration, cybersecurity and modern infrastructure. The company’s team of certified experts help customers improve end-to-end responsiveness, drive workplace productivity, enhance security and maximize internal resources and technology investments.

“The companies on our 2026 MSP 500 list are redefining what exceptional managed services look like—helping organizations of every size stay agile, maximize their IT investments and scale with confidence,” said Jennifer Follett, VP of U.S. Content and Executive Editor, CRN, The Channel Company. “These are the innovators who stay ahead of customer needs and deliver transformative services that free businesses to focus on what they do best and accelerate their success.”

“This recognition is a testament to the strength and expertise of our team, and their ability to solve the complex IT challenges our clients face every day,” explained Terrance Bilbo, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Red River Managed Services. “We work to enable productive, modern technology environments that deliver at the speed of business so our clients can focus their resources on innovation and business success.

The 2026 MSP 500 list is featured online at crn.com/msp500.

About Red River

Red River brings together the ideal combination of talent, partners and products to disrupt the status quo in technology and drive success for business and government in ways previously unattainable. Red River serves organizations well beyond traditional technology integration, bringing more than 30 years of experience and mission-critical expertise in managed services, AI, cybersecurity, modern infrastructure, collaboration and cloud solutions. Learn more at redriver.com.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company (TCC) is the global leader in channel growth for the world’s top technology brands. We accelerate success across strategic channels for tech vendors, solution providers and end users with premier media brands, integrated marketing and event services, strategic consulting, and exclusive market and audience insights. TCC is a portfolio company of investment funds managed by EagleTree Capital, a New York City-based private equity firm. For more information, visit thechannelco.com.

Follow The Channel Company: LinkedIn and X.

© 2026 The Channel Company, Inc. CRN is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, Inc. All rights reserved.

The Channel Company Contact:

Kristin DaSilva

The Channel Company

kdasilva@thechannelcompany.com

Red River Media Contact:

Mariryan Starr

Red River

mariryan.starr@redriver.com