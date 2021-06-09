Red River Featured on CRN’s 2021 Solution Provider 500 List

CLAREMONT, N.H. & CHANTILLY, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Red River, a technology transformation company, today announced that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Red River to its 2021 Solution Provider 500 list. CRN announces its top 500 solution providers list each year, ranking the leading IT channel partner organizations across North America by revenue. This year’s impressive list represents a remarkable combined revenue of over $403 billion, underscoring the immense impact and influence these partners have on the IT industry today.

Red River ranked #49 on the list, the second consecutive year in that position. With over 1,500 certifications, 200 strategic partners and 750 employees and $1 billion in OEM sales, the company continues to grow year over year

“We are proud to have been named to the CRN Solution Provider 500 list in 2021, marking nearly 20 consecutive years on the list,” said Alan Dumas, Red River CEO. “Over the years technology has evolved and our clients’ needs have changed, but Red River continues to evolve and invest in exceptional people and capabilities that keep us at the forefront of the IT industry.”

“CRN’s Solution Provider 500 list serves as the industry standard for top-performing technology integrators, strategic service providers, and IT consultants, which makes it a valuable resource for technology vendors looking to partner with today’s best-of-breed IT solution providers,” said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. “On behalf of The Channel Company, I’d like to congratulate these companies for their incredible contributions to the growth and success of the IT channel.”

The complete 2021 Solution Provider 500 list is available online at www.CRN.com/SP500 and a sample from the list will be featured in the June issue of CRN Magazine.

About Red River

Red River brings together the ideal combination of talent, partners and products to disrupt the status quo in technology and drive success for business and government in ways previously unattainable. Red River serves organizations well beyond traditional technology integration, bringing more than 25 years of experience and mission-critical expertise in security, networking, data center, collaboration, mobility and cloud solutions. Learn more at redriver.com.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com

