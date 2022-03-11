Red River Earns 2022 Great Place to Work Certification™

CLAREMONT, N.H. & CHANTILLY, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Red River, a technology transformation company is proud to be Certified™ by Great Place to Work® for the second consecutive year. This prestigious award is based entirely on what current employees say about their experience working at Red River. This year, 88% of employees said it’s a great place to work – 31 points higher than the average U.S. company.

“Great Place to Work Certification™ isn’t something that comes easily – it takes ongoing dedication to the employee experience,” said Sarah Lewis-Kulin, vice president of global recognition at Great Place to Work. “It’s the only official recognition determined by employees’ real-time reports of their company culture. Earning this designation means that Red River is one of the best companies to work for in the country.”

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention and increased innovation.

“This year we focused heavily on our employees, their well-being and professional development with new programs like our Employee Resource Groups, which are employee-led groups that meet regularly to foster a diverse and inclusive workplace; our ‘Week of Thanks,’ which encourages employee recognition and fosters a sense of gratitude among teams; and our Mentoring programs that cultivate talent and leadership through prescribed individual growth,” said Jenn Hood, Senior Vice President for Human Resources at Red River. “We’ve stepped up in many areas from expanding volunteerism and philanthropy to virtual wellness support, so that our employees feel our support even when we can’t all be together in person.”

Red River places a strong emphasis company-wide on philanthropy and volunteerism. In 2021, Red River launched a new volunteer program to encourage employees to give back to their communities. The program created opportunities for small groups to volunteer together – COVID permitting – and also allowed employees to look for opportunities in their geographic areas and areas of interest. In 2021 the company set a goal of 3,000 volunteer hours for its roughly 700 employees. Red River far exceeded expectations, recording more than 12,000 volunteer hours in 2021.

“Achieving this certification year over year is a great honor, particularly in the midst of ever-changing work conditions that have tested how we collaborate and support one another,” said Dan McGee, COO for Red River. “This achievement is a testament to the commitment and care our employees bring to their work and each other every day, no matter the circumstances.”

According to Great Place to Work research, job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find a great boss at a Certified great workplace. Additionally, employees at Certified workplaces are 93% more likely to look forward to coming to work, and are twice as likely to be paid fairly, earn a fair share of the company’s profits and have a fair chance at promotion.

Learn more about Red River’s culture, benefits and open positions at: https://www.redriver.com/company/careers.

About Red River



Red River brings together the ideal combination of talent, partners and products to disrupt the status quo in technology and drive success for business and government in ways previously unattainable. Red River serves organizations well beyond traditional technology integration, bringing 25 years of experience and mission-critical expertise in security, networking, analytics, collaboration, mobility and cloud solutions. Learn more at redriver.com.

About Great Place to Work Certification™



Great Place to Work® Certification™ is the most definitive “employer-of-choice” recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience – specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place to Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place to Work-Certified.

About Great Place to Work®



Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Their employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. Everything they do is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a great place to work For All™. Learn more at greatplacetowork.com and on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

