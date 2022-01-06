Red River Appoints Warren Kohm as Chief Financial Officer

CLAREMONT, N.H. and CHANTILLY, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Red River Technology (“Red River” or the “Company”), a leading provider of technology solutions, today announced the appointment of Warren Kohm as Chief Financial Officer.

Mr. Kohm brings more than 25 years of financial leadership experience in the federal, state, and local as well as commercial markets. He most recently served as Vice President, Corporate Controller, and Head of Financial Planning and Analysis at Alion Science and Technology, a global technology solutions provider for the defense marketplace. During his tenure at Alion, Mr. Kohm led several strategic and operational initiatives, including the divestiture of its Naval Systems Business Unit as well as the acquisition of MacAulay-Brown. He was instrumental in the company’s growth from $800 million to $1.4 billion in annual revenues and played a key role in Alion’s sale to Huntington Ingalls Industries in 2021.

“ Warren is a highly respected leader with an impressive track record of driving growth and operational excellence,” said Alan Dumas, Chief Executive Officer of Red River. “ His deep industry knowledge, financial acumen, and strategic vision will be invaluable as we invest in our capabilities and capture growth opportunities. He will make an immediate impact here at Red River and we are thrilled to welcome him to our team.”

Mr. Kohm commented, “ This is a unique opportunity to join a market-leading business positioned for tremendous growth in the years ahead. Technology integration, modernization, and transformation will continue to be critical to organizations across markets. Red River is a trusted provider recognized for its superior expertise and cutting-edge solutions in collaboration with its technology partners. This is an exciting time for the Company and I’m looking forward to hitting the ground running.”

Prior to his time at Alion, Mr. Kohm spent 12 years with Booz Allen Hamilton, a management and IT consulting firm, most recently as Director of the Financial Planning and Analysis, Forecasting, and Strategy team. At Booz Allen Hamilton, he helped lead the firm’s initial public offering and supported several strategic initiatives, including the separation of the firm’s commercial arm from its U.S. government business unit. His other professional experience includes leadership roles with Capgemini Government Solutions, CGI (formerly American Management Systems), and Accenture (formerly Andersen Consulting). Mr. Kohm holds an MBA from Johns Hopkins University’s Carey Business School and a bachelor’s degree in Economics from the University of Virginia.

