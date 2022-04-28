Red River Achieves Master Networking Specialization from Cisco

CLAREMONT, N.H. & CHANTILLY, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Red River, a technology transformation company serving government and enterprise customers, today announced it has earned Master Networking Specialization in the United States from Cisco.

Master Specializations are Cisco’s highest and most exclusive level of partner certification. Red River passed Cisco’s rigorous review of its architecture and service delivery capabilities that support Cisco networking solutions and an audit of related business results and processes to achieve the Master Networking Specialization. The audit verified that Red River delivers Cisco products, services and solutions with enterprise-class reliability, security and support.

“This achievement highlights the dedication and commitment Red River has to our customers and partnership with Cisco,” said Kush Kumar, CRO of Red River. “As networks become more complex, more vulnerable and more critical, Red River has continued to invest in engineering and services capabilities, infrastructure and partnerships to design, implement and support advanced networks for our customers. I’m incredibly proud of our talented teams who worked to obtain this important specialization from Cisco.”

Red River has been a Cisco partner throughout its 27-year history, and a Cisco Gold partner for the past 14 years. Red River was recently named Cisco’s 2021 Customer Experience Partner of the Year for the Americas and became a Cisco Learning Partner. In addition to Networking, the company holds Master Specializations in Collaboration and Security and has six advanced specializations and six architecture specific specializations.

Red River brings together the ideal combination of talent, partners and products to disrupt the status quo in technology and drive success for business and government in ways previously unattainable. Red River serves organizations well beyond traditional technology integration, bringing more than 25 years of experience and mission-critical expertise in data center, security, networking, collaboration, and cloud solutions.

