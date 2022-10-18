Red Hat Introduces Red Hat Ansible Automation Platform in AWS Marketplace

Self-managed offering of leading IT automation platform helps make automation across the hybrid cloud faster and easier

CHICAGO — ANSIBLEFEST–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Red Hat, Inc., the world’s leading provider of open source solutions, today announced Red Hat Ansible Automation Platform’s availability in AWS Marketplace, a digital catalog with thousands of software listings from independent software vendors that make it easy to find, test, buy, and deploy software that runs on Amazon Web Services (AWS). Building on Red Hat’s goal to extend a common IT automation solution wherever organizations operate, this new offering enables customers to quickly automate and scale operations from their datacenter on AWS and out to the network’s edge.

According to an IDC report1, customers “should focus on the capabilities of their cloud management and automation solutions to help reduce costs and more effectively manage their multiple cloud environments. Over 90% of enterprises surveyed tell IDC they are using multiple clouds. The return on investment of cloud automation to reduce the cost of operation, optimize cloud resources, and quicker time to market should be forefront in any conversations.”

Ansible Automation Platform brings leading automation technology to one of the world’s top public clouds, limiting the overhead and complexity that can arise with automating across the hybrid cloud. IT organizations can now reap the benefits of a platform that they are already familiar with and is likely already integrated into their operations. Available in AWS Marketplace, the new offering can help remove many of the burdens associated with self-deployment, helping IT teams to start automating immediately upon installation. Red Hat and AWS customers with varying skill levels can access a fast and simple way to deploy automation at scale with a solution that’s optimized for the cloud.

As enterprises further invest in hybrid cloud environments, they need management tools that can execute at the required ​​scale, speed and standardization. Ansible Automation Platform makes it easier to manage AWS infrastructure, streamlining and operationalizing otherwise complex and potentially error-prone activities. With availability in AWS Marketplace, Red Hat is making it easier than ever for customers to access and use Red Hat’s powerful automation technology across cloud platforms. IT teams can coordinate and manage AWS environments in a simple and effective way without having to learn a new tool or integrate additional technologies into their operations.

Not only can Red Hat customers benefit from the integrated billing and native AWS services, but they can also take advantage of AWS’s broad portfolio of cloud services with the AWS Cloud Control API. The set of common APIs allows the rapid introduction of new AWS services and implementation of new features to existing ones, providing a consistent method for developers to manage the lifecycle of AWS and third-party services.

Availability



The self-managed offering will be generally available in AWS Marketplace throughout North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Singapore and Australia in the coming weeks. Start your Ansible Automation Platform journey here.

Supporting Quotes



Thomas Anderson, vice president, Ansible, Red Hat



“Enterprises need automation to accelerate company objectives, and Ansible is evolving fast to help customers keep pace with modern IT environments. More importantly, automation enables their transition to the cloud, operationalizing multiple cloud environments, and the delivery of new cloud-based services and applications. So whether you are automating on AWS or hybrid cloud environments, Ansible Automation Platform provides the reliability to manage these at scale with consistency, visibility, and control.”

Ryan Searles, vice president, Global Technology, TransUnion



“Ansible Automation Platform has been paramount for our cloud migration initiative, and particularly our use of AWS. It provides a reusable and repeatable way to provision and deploy both middleware and application code on AWS, with an automation framework that provides role-based access control and compliance guardrails.”

Kathleen Curry, Global Director WW Strategic Alliances, AWS



“Our customers are increasingly turning to cloud offerings that make their lives easier and allow them to get work done faster. We’re excited to offer a new solution for hybrid cloud innovation to our customers, so now they can quickly access and deploy automation at scale, with the flexibility to deliver any application, anywhere they need. We strive to expand customer choice through AWS Marketplace availability, helping customers focus on how they want to drive their business forward and make large-scale innovation.”

Rick Villars, group vice president, Worldwide Research, IDC



“In today’s digital-first world, business outcomes and innovation are increasingly tied to the ability to develop and use innovative technologies and services anywhere, as quickly as possible. Cloud is the foundation for meeting this need. Entire industries want to intelligently leverage data to their advantage and can do so because they have faster access to digital technologies built on a cloud foundation.”2

1IDC, Worldwide Intelligent CloudOps Software Forecast, 2022–2026, Doc #US46366421, July 2022

2IDC, Worldwide Whole Cloud Forecast, 2021–2025: The Path Ahead for Cloud in a Digital-First World, Doc # US47397521, Sept 2021

Additional Resources

Connect with Red Hat

About Red Hat, Inc.



Forward-Looking Statements



Contacts

Media:

