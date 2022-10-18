Red Hat Ansible Automation Platform on Azure Now Available at Microsoft Azure Marketplace

Customers receive instant-on automation at scale and with greater production velocity through a leading IT automation platform

CHICAGO — ANSIBLEFEST–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Red Hat, Inc., the world’s leading provider of open source solutions, today announced the availability of Red Hat Ansible Automation Platform on Azure at Azure Marketplace, furthering Red Hat’s commitment to giving customers choice and flexibility to deploy its portfolio of open technologies wherever and however needed. With availability in the Azure Marketplace, Red Hat Ansible Automation Platform on Azure further simplifies how customers can automate across hybrid cloud footprints, their datacenters, the Azure public cloud, and the edge.

According to Gartner®1, “worldwide, public cloud services are forecast to grow by 18.8% (23.1% in constant currency) in 2022. Organizations continue accelerating cloud adoption, which is driving a five-year compound annual growth rate of 19.8% (20.1% in constant currency).” As cloud consumption grows, so does the complexity of managing footprints that span multiple public and hybrid clouds. Red Hat Ansible Automation Platform on Azure helps to manage the full spectrum of cloud footprints, providing infrastructure and operations automation that’s critical to deploy at the necessary scale.

Red Hat Ansible Automation Platform on Azure pairs industry-leading hybrid cloud automation with the convenience and support of a managed application. Customers can deploy Red Hat’s fully supported offering directly from the Azure Marketplace to start managing native Azure services right away, backed by the latest innovations of Ansible Automation Platform refined for the evolving realities of hybrid cloud-scale computing. Red Hat Ansible Automation Platform on Azure provides packaged cloud and automation content like Ansible Content Collection for Azure. Customers can leverage integrated billing and Azure Consumption Commitment (MACC) agreements through existing Microsoft accounts.

Managed Red Hat Ansible Automation Platform on Azure is now available directly to customers through the Azure Marketplace in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Singapore and Australia.

“Red Hat has always been committed to making it easy for customers to engage with Red Hat solutions. As organizations increasingly pursue hybrid or multicloud strategies and expand cloud infrastructure, CIOs and IT decision-makers seek greater flexibility in purchasing and deploying chosen technology solutions. Red Hat Ansible Automation Platform on Azure helps customers maximize new and existing Red Hat subscriptions, whether on-premises or on the Azure cloud, accelerating the adoption and value of automation everywhere.”

“Our continued collaboration with Red Hat gives customers more choice and agility in their cloud deployments. As customers increasingly adopt hybrid and multicloud environments, offerings like Red Hat Ansible Automation Platform on Azure and instant-on availability in the Azure Marketplace make it easier than ever for customers to automate their cloud deployments.”

“Driven by maturation of core cloud services, the focus of differentiation is gradually shifting to capabilities that can disrupt digital businesses and operations in enterprises directly. IT leaders who view the cloud as an enabler rather than an end state will be most successful in their digital transformational journeys. The organizations combining cloud with other adjacent, emerging technologies will fare even better.”2

“As a DevSecOps organization, we needed an industrial-level solution to support moving significant amounts of critical workloads to the cloud. We turned to Red Hat Ansible Automation Platform because of its cloud-native architecture, open source nature and reliable capabilities for efficient configuration management, change control and compliance. The fact that this truly cloud-native solution is available on the Azure Marketplace as a managed application greatly eases initial setup, and allows us to start automation within minutes. Our ambition is to deliver Ansible-as-a-service to our development teams, so we can port our existing playbooks to the new solution without any issue and support our broader transformation journey.”

1Gartner, Forecast: Public Cloud Services, Worldwide, 2020-2026, 3Q22 Update, Colleen Graham, Amarendra, Sharat Menon, Robin Schumacher, Neha Gupta, Shailendra Upadhyay, Rahul Yadav, Arunasree Cheparthi, 28 September 2022

2Gartner, Press release: Gartner Forecasts Worldwide Public Cloud End-User Spending to Reach Nearly $500 Billion in 2022, April 2022

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Red Hat is the world’s leading provider of enterprise open source software solutions, using a community-powered approach to deliver reliable and high-performing Linux, hybrid cloud, container, and Kubernetes technologies. Red Hat helps customers integrate new and existing IT applications, develop cloud-native applications, standardize on our industry-leading operating system, and automate, secure, and manage complex environments. Award-winning support, training, and consulting services make Red Hat a trusted adviser to the Fortune 500. As a strategic partner to cloud providers, system integrators, application vendors, customers, and open source communities, Red Hat can help organizations prepare for the digital future.

Except for the historical information and discussions contained herein, statements contained in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are based on the company’s current assumptions regarding future business and financial performance. These statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially. Any forward-looking statement in this press release speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Except as required by law, the company assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.

Red Hat, the Red Hat logo and Ansible are trademarks or registered trademarks of Red Hat, Inc. or its subsidiaries in the U.S. and other countries. Linux® is the registered trademark of Linus Torvalds in the U.S. and other countries.

