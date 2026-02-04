RecycleNation Ranked #1 Among the World’s Top Online Recycling Resources on the Web for 2026

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#ERI--RecycleNation.com, an online search engine tool and informational site democratizing the recycling process by helping anyone, anywhere in the United States find the closest location to responsibly recycle anything, has topped the annual list of the top 80 recycling blogs and websites on the internet, according to the latest announced rankings by FeedSpot.

In addition, the website and blog of ERI, the nation’s leading material resource recovery, ITAD, mobility and data destruction/processing provider and largest recycler of electronics, also ranked among the Top 10 recycling blogs and websites on the list.

FeedSpot analyzes what it considers to be the top recycling blogs and online tools globally from thousands of sites on the web and ranks them based on relevancy, authority, social media followers and freshness.

On the overall “Top 80 Recycling Blogs and Websites” list, RecycleNation appears at #1, and is the highest ranked consumer search tool on the web, while ERI appears at #9, making it the highest ranked e-waste recycling company’s blog on the list.

Powered by ERI, RecycleNation helps people find a close location to responsibly recycle items they no longer want.

“Our mission with RecycleNation is to democratize, simplify and encourage the recycling process by providing a free, interactive, easy-to-use tool that empowers users to type in their zip codes and the items they want to recycle, so that nearby recycling opportunities can be discovered,” said John Shegerian, Co-Founder, Chairman and CEO of ERI and cofounder of RecycleNation. “It’s an honor to experience this kind of success for both ERI – innovating a sustainable future of material resource recovery from electronics – AND RecycleNation – a labor of love that promotes across-the-board circularity, materiality and sustainability. RecycleNation is the ultimate system to bring recyclers and consumers together, and the numbers show that it’s making a huge difference!”

RecycleNation houses the world’s largest recycling database, with more than 100,000 unique data points for over 50 different items, all offered to the public free of charge. The site has helped over 10 million customers find locations to recycle various types of items, helping make the planet a greener, more sustainable place. Today, RecycleNation now helps over 300,000 unique visitors per month with their specific recycling needs.

ERI is the nation’s leading material resource recovery, ITAD and mobility recycling company. ERI is certified at the highest level by all leading environmental and data security oversight organizations to de-manufacture, recycle, and refurbish every type of electronic device in an environmentally responsible manner. It is the first company in its industry to achieve ISO 27001 and SOC 2 Type II certifications for security and data protection. ERI has the capacity to process more than a billion pounds of electronic waste annually at its nine certified locations, serving every zip code in the United States. ERI’s mission is to protect people, the planet and privacy. For more information about ITAD services and e-waste recycling at ERI, call 1-800-ERI-DIRECT or visit https://eridirect.com.

