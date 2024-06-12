Recycled Content in PAC Worldwide Poly Mailers Earns Third-Party Certification from Global Leader

SEATTLE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#sustainability–In keeping with the company’s pledge to make all of its flexible packaging products recyclable, reusable, or compostable by 2025, PAC Worldwide is rolling out its new stock program of Polyjacket® flat poly mailers with 50% certified recycled content, 45% of which includes PCR (post-consumer recycled material).





The Seattle-based company received the sustainability endorsement from SCS Global Services, a trusted global leader in product certification, verification and auditing for more than 40 years. For e-commerce companies, certification provides opportunities for brands to share their sustainability commitment with today’s environmentally conscious consumer. It also provides credible, independent verification for buyers who may have concerns about corporate “greenwashing.”

Other PAC products earning SCS Global Services Certification include recycled content options of up to 87% in Polyjacket® as well as 50% in Airjacket® bubble mailers and WicketPAC® wicketed poly mailers. They complement a full line of PAC paper mailer products to give e-commerce companies many sustainable options. That includes Ecojacket,® the curbside recyclable padded paper mailer that earned an “Optimally Recyclable” approval from How2Recycle, the industry group’s highest rating.

Recognizing that there are compelling cases to be made for both paper and poly in reducing the planet’s carbon footprint, PAC made the strategic decision to give brands as much choice as possible when it comes to which mailer best suits their needs. The company also committed to a major educational push, developing informational materials that explain how each type of product impacts fossil fuel use, greenhouse gas emissions, water usage, landfill waste, and recycling.

“We are working with smart, experienced packaging buyers who understand the complexity of the sustainability puzzle,” said PAC President Thomas Parenteau. “They ask great questions about material sourcing, the manufacturing process, and how we can help them with consumer education. We designed our new poly mailer program to address those needs.”

John Bartell, Vice President of Sustainability at PAC, added, “Third-party product certification brings higher levels of objectivity and credibility to the customer conversation. We work with buyers to help them understand the standards involved so they can share that knowledge with the end user. It builds trust.”

About PAC Worldwide

Founded in 1975, PAC Worldwide Corporation has been a leader and innovator in developing and manufacturing customized packaging and contract packaging solutions for more than 40 years. The privately-owned company employs more than 1,800 team members through operations in the U.S., Mexico and Malaysia. Learn more at pac.com.

About SCS Global Services and SCS Standards

SCS Global Services is an internationally recognized leader in third-party certification of environmental and sustainability claims. Headquartered in Emeryville, California, SCS has representatives and affiliate offices throughout the Americas, Asia/Pacific, Europe and Africa. It is the certification arm of Scientific Certification Systems, Inc., a chartered benefit corporation. Additional information is available at globalservices.com.

