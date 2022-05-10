Recuro Health Awarded as Technology Pioneer by World Economic Forum

The World Economic Forum announced its selection of the 100 most promising Technology Pioneers of 2022 – companies that tackling issues from sustainability and climate change to healthcare and more.

DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#DAVOS—Recuro Health, an integrated digital health solutions company with a focus on delivering virtual care, was selected among hundreds of candidates as one of the World Economic Forum’s “Technology Pioneers.”

The World Economic Forum’s Technology Pioneers are early to growth-stage companies from around the world that are involved in the use of new technologies and innovation that are poised to have a significant impact on business and society.

With their selection as Technology Pioneer, Michael Gorton, CEO of Recuro Health, will be invited to participate at World Economic Forum activities, events, and discussions throughout the year. Recuro Health will also contribute to Forum initiatives over the next two years, working with global leaders to help address key industry and societal issues.

“We’re excited to welcome Recuro Health to our 2022 cohort of Technology Pioneers,” says Saemoon Yoon, Community Lead, Technology Pioneers, World Economic Forum. “Recuro Health and its fellow pioneers are at the forefront of industries that are critical to solving some of our world’s most complex issues today. We look forward to their contribution to the World Economic Forum in its commitment to improving the state of the world.”

“It is an honor to be acknowledged as a Technology Pioneer by the World Economic Forum,” says Gorton. “Recuro’s approach to digital health is truly improving patient lives and experiences through personalized and proactive virtual care. We strive to provide critically needed solutions that impact global challenges faced by healthcare at the intersection of access, quality and cost.”

For the first time, over one-third of selected Technology Pioneer firms are led by women, well above the industry average. The firms also come from regions all around the world, creating a truly global community. This year’s cohort includes start-ups from 30 countries, with Vietnam, Rwanda and Czech Republic represented for the first time.

The diversity of these companies extends to their innovations as well. This year’s Tech Pioneer firms are shaping the future by advancing technologies such as AI, IoT, robotics, blockchain, biotechnology and many more. The full list of Technology Pioneers can be found here.

Technology Pioneers have been selected based on the community’s selection criteria, which includes innovation, impact, and leadership as well as the company’s relevance with the World Economic Forum’s Platforms.

All info on this year’s Technology Pioneers can be found here: http://wef.ch/techpioneers22

More information on past winners, information on the community and the application link can be found here.

About Recuro Health:

Recuro is an integrated digital health solutions company with a uniquely personalized, holistic and proactive approach to virtual health. Recuro’s Digital Medical Home™ enables easy connectivity to virtual care, including primary and urgent care, behavioral health, at-home lab testing, genomics testing, as well as a suite of supplemental benefits spanning pharmacy, care management and care navigation all on one platform. www.recurohealth.com.

About World Economic Forum: The World Economic Forum, committed to improving the state of the world, is the International Organization for Public-Private Cooperation. The Forum engages the foremost political, business and other leaders of society to shape global, regional and industry agendas. (www.weforum.org).

About the Technology Pioneers:

The World Economic Forum believes that innovation is critical to the future well-being of society and to driving economic growth. Launched in 2000, the Technology Pioneer community is composed of early to growth-stage companies from around the world that are involved in the design, development and deployment of new technologies and innovations, and are poised to have a significant impact on business and society.

The World Economic Forum provides the Technology Pioneers community with a platform to engage with the public- and private-sector leaders and to contribute new solutions to overcome the current crisis and build future resiliency.

