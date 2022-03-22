Recuro Health Announces Executive Leadership Appointments

DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Digitalhealth—Recuro Health (Recuro), an integrated digital health solutions company that transitions the U.S. healthcare system from a reactive, disease-focused model to a population health, outcomes approach, today announces the promotion of Michael Brombach, formerly Chief Product Officer, to Chief Operating Officer (COO) and the hiring of Andrew Holm as Chief Financial Officer (CFO), effectively immediately.

Michael Gorton, CEO and founder of Recuro Health, says, “Michael Brombach has proven capabilities in developing our product suite and now takes the reins for managing operations, one of the most critical and essential positions within our organization. Following several years of working directly and interacting with Michael, I am delighted to promote him to this position, and am fully confident in his ability to drive value for our customers and stakeholders. He is instrumental in leading our growth strategy as we continue to scale across healthcare markets and stay true to our mission of providing access to digital health care to all – whenever and wherever needed.”

Andrew Holm joins Recuro as Chief Financial Officer, drawing on his most recent experience as vice president of corporate development for Constellation, Inc., where he led M&A, strategic partnerships and new ventures. Holm brings to Recuro expertise in finance, strategic planning and managing operations, as well as significant experience in healthcare mergers and acquisitions. Prior to Constellation, Holm spent almost ten years at Stella, the parent company of Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota, where he held several roles across corporate development, finance and strategy.

“Andrew is a stellar addition to the Recuro executive team and we value his financial expertise and acumen to further strengthen Recuro’s long-term growth and performance,” says Gorton. “His strong leadership background in finance and corporate strategy will enhance our market position, enable us to maintain fiscal integrity and pave the way for solid growth.”

Serving payers, employers and providers, Recuro Health is an integrated digital health solution that delivers value throughout the healthcare ecosystem as care moves from traditional office in-person settings to wherever the patient and data are located. Recuro addresses critical, real market challenges and impacts healthcare delivery at the intersection of quality, access and cost. From virtual primary care and behavioral telehealth to at-home testing and genetic screening, its fully customizable portfolio of digital health solutions can be tailored to meet the needs of any population. Recuro solutions support the migration from convenient care to meaningful patient engagement across broader care pathways, creating a personalized, holistic digital medical home that results in better outcomes and lower costs. www.recurohealth.com.

